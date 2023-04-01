× Expand Ashleigh Shanti Chris Smith photos

Nothing screams home to me like a big pot of collards simmering in potlikker with a smoky ham hock. While stewing has always been my go-to treatment for collards, these cruciferous delights are much more versatile than most folks know. When the season is right and the collards are abundant, here are some innovative ways you can use them at home.

It’s a Wrap (two ways)

Wrap black bass or red snapper fillets in a small collard leaf before baking.

Instead of using a tortilla for your sandwich wrap, try a large, raw collard leaf.

Crispy, Crunchy Collards

Deep-fry leaves (with stems removed).

Or for a healthier version, toss in a neutral oil like grapeseed or canola, and oven bake in an even layer on a sheet tray at 275 degrees for 20 minutes. While still hot, toss with the Japanese seasoning furikake or lemon pepper seasoning for a crispy potato chip-like snack.

Pickle the Stem

After stripping collards, don’t discard those stems. Using a y-peeler, clean stems of all the leafy green bits. Leave stems about 4 inches long or thinly slice, then pickle in your favorite pickling brine. I like dilly collard stems or bread and butter stems.

× Expand Ashleigh Shanti's easy collard recipes Chris Smith photo

Make a Salad