Come to Georgia’s Farm-to-Table Capital, come to Rabun County, where dining adventures are as unique and wonderful as the mountains that surround us!

Our local restaurants and chefs work hand-in-hand with area farmers and producers to create culinary works of art, based on the wonderful, fresh ingredients that are available in this special location... from mountain trout and artisan cheeses to seasonal produce and everything in between.

Whether you love to enjoy the great outdoors, a wonderful dining experience, or both, there’s something for everyone, just a short drive away in Rabun County! Visit ExploreRabun.com to find out more.