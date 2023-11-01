Discovering the Culinary Excellence of The Appalachian in Historic Downtown Sevierville

Nestled within the heart of Sevierville’s Historic District, and just around the corner from the well-known Dolly Parton statue, lies a hidden culinary gem and a true ode to farm-to-table dining. The Appalachian, a locally-owned and operated restaurant, is a remarkable establishment that has garnered nationwide acclaim for its contemporary Appalachian cuisine, Southern charm, and the inviting ambiance that redefines casual fine dining. Located just before the throngs of eager tourist destinations of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, The Appalachian presents a unique culinary experience that is not to be missed.

The Appalachian’s story isn't one that begins when you walk through the door; in fact, it began long before the fresh produce was delivered that morning from local farmers. Years ago, the region's history was richly woven into the mountains, and the vision of the restaurant falls in line with the past generations—to share a rich legacy.

For East Tennessee native and Partner, Executive Chef David Rule, quality reigns supreme, and the search for the best ingredients doesn't require traveling far. The Appalachian’s transparency in ingredients is refreshing. Upon arriving, you can open your menu, which is printed daily, and see a list of farmers and purveyors where the ingredients were sourced.

“East Tennessee is a heavy agricultural area with incredible farmers. We are fortunate to have partners that share our vision in quality,” said Chef David Rule.

Rule pays homage to the area by crafting an experience centered around Southern hospitality while boasting a menu that presents the greatest reflection and flavors of the region. It’s a modern approach to traditional Appalachian ingredients with an emphasis on smoky flavors coming from a large burning hearth positioned in the heart of the kitchen. The dishes are created to be filled with Appalachian history, expressing abundant and delicious flavors while also presenting an element of surprise.

“Tradition will always play a key component when crafting the perfect menu, but we also rely heavily on inspiration from seasonal offerings provided by our farm partners. Beyond those factors, the diversity of the region also provides us with an opportunity to explore dishes that you wouldn’t consider traditional Appalachian,” said Chef Rule.

During your next trip to the Smoky Mountains, be sure to add The Appalachian to your list of restaurants to visit. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Buffalo Frog Legs, or consider an evening at the Chef’s Table Experience for a behind-the-scenes experience where the chef’s will walk you through a specially curated five-course meal. Make an evening of it! Historic Downtown Sevierville also boasts beautiful murals, guided historic walks, shops, and other fun areas to explore during your visit. The Appalachian is open Tuesday - Saturday with bar service beginning at 4:00 p.m. and food service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Reservations can be made at theappalachianrestaurant.com/reservations.