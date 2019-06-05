Traditions of the South: Peach Cobbler

× Expand SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF PARKS, RECREATION & TOURISM Peach cobbler

There's something special and uniquely Southern about homemade peach cobbler. The unmistakable scent of fresh cobbler baking in the oven has a way of bringing everyone together around the table.

When it comes to peaches, few are fresher than the ones you'll find in South Carolina, or "The Tastier Peach State," as the South Carolina Peach Council calls it. So be sure to get this sweet fruit from a Palmetto State producer. In fact, peaches are so popular in South Carolina that there's an annual Peach Festival every summer in Lexington County.

In South Carolina, peach cobbler truly is a Southern specialty. From the locally sourced peaches to the homemade batter, it will have your mouth watering. Now, let's get to baking.

Easy Peach Cobbler

Cobbler:

1 stick butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup milk

Fruit:

3 cups South Carolina peaches, peeled and sliced

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon cinnamon (to sprinkle on top before baking)

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Melt butter in a large, shallow casserole dish. Mix together flour, salt, baking powder and sugar until well blended. Add milk and stir until blended. Pour the mixture over the melted butter. Do not stir. Combine peaches, sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes. Spoon the peaches on top of the batter and pour the liquid on top. Do not stir. Sprinkle cinnamon on top. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes. Let cool and enjoy the freshest peach cobbler you've ever had.