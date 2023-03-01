Defining East Tennessee BBQ in Historic Downtown Sevierville

× Expand Trotter's Whole Hog BBQ

Located in Sevierville in what was formally an old Ford dealership sits a new BBQ joint using techniques rooted deep in the area’s past. Trotter’s Whole Hog BBQ, originally Trotter’s Ford Motor Co. in the early 1900s, opened its doors in 2022. With a need for local food spots and the revitalization of Sevierville’s Historic District, the team that established the nationally recognized, fine-dining restaurant, The Appalachian, set out to open a casual spot for locals and travelers alike that brought the same level of quality and hospitality to a casual dining atmosphere. The Appalachian chef, David Rule, and his team achieved just that and created a BBQ joint that rivals its competition in West Tennessee.

"When it came to opening Trotter’s, quality was and remains our main objective,” said Rule. “From the food to the atmosphere, we wanted it to be a memorable experience that people felt the minute they walked up to our building, whether that be the smell of the smokers filling the air or just the overall aesthetic.”

When it comes to barbeque, Chef Rule is well-versed in the culture surrounding the Southern cuisine that has gained focus in recent decades and has become a legitimate food category. Rule and his family spent many nights barbequing in Maryville, Tennessee where he grew up. His first professional introduction to barbecue came at a very young age assisting with whole-hog catering events. After college, he worked in various roles at well-known establishments in East Tennessee and continued to hone his techniques at award-winning Blackberry Farm as lead butcher.

“We want our story to place Smoky Mountain barbecue on the map and mark its moment in history books. That is our goal and is top of mind as we create this concept and build out our menu. We knew we wanted the centerpiece to be the whole hog and the whole hog process. In addition, we wanted to host a selection of delicious smoked meats with elevated takes on traditional sides, like our Smoked Potato Salad. Our barbeque, sauce, and several menu items also rely heavily on the use of local sorghum, and we’re proud to utilize our local farmers for quality ingredients.”

Trotter’s hogs come from a locally-owned, sustainable-practice farm, Satterfield Family Farms. Located just down the road from Trotter’s, the farm is run by Robbie Satterfield with the help of his entire family. Satterfield is a second-generation farmer and a University of Tennessee Agriculture graduate.

“Everyone takes pride in the role they are assigned [on the farm]. It is an absolute joy to serve our community as it is something we are so passionate about,” said Satterfield.

The Satterfield’s hogs are raised in beautiful, rolling fields and fed a blend of locally grown corn and soybean meal and are heavily involved in training next generation farmers with their own kids as well as the local chapter of 4-H. Satterfield Family Farms personally deliver their processed hogs to Trotter’s on a weekly basis.

“It’s amazing when the highest quality can be found from the farmer down the road. Supporting the local community and farmers is important to us. It’s good to know the person’s name that’s producing your food,” said Trotter’s pitmaster, Johnny Hogg (yes, that’s his real name!).

Upon arrival, the hogs are prepared by the Trotter’s team and then are cooked whole, low and slow – over 24 hours to be exact. The process begins with the hog belly down while being smoked for several hours then flipped and mopped with the house-made sorghum sauce. A major focus of Rule's BBQ is smoke. His method will implore a distinct smoky flavor that is not to be mistaken. It's not just locals that have caught on to Trotter’s Whole Hog BBQ. With a menu centered around locally-sourced hogs and a robust catering menu, the restaurant has caught the eye of people traveling to the area.

“Absolutely the real deal!” wrote customer R. Riddle in his five-star Google review. “We love BBQ and have had it from all across the US and this was among the best we've ever had! So good we had it 2 nights in a row. Will definitely be on our list to eat at every time we're in town,” he added.

One menu item that has been an unexpected customer favorite is Trotter’s Smoked Meatloaf with tomato jam. In spite of not being a common menu item in BBQ joints, it’s been described as five stars, top-notch, amazing, and incredible by diners in their Google reviews. This menu item is particularly special to Chef Rule, not just because of the resounding reviews.

“The Smoked Meatloaf is a family recipe. It’s actually my wife, Cara’s recipe. One night we had a dozen people at the house hanging out. We had been drinking around a bonfire and put Cara’s meatloaf in too late. We needed to eat and the meatloaf was still rare in the center. I pulled it from the oven, cut the meatloaf into pieces, and pan-seared it in a skillet. We mixed some tomato jam with mustard and hot sauce and stuck it under the broiler to caramelize it. Now, it’s a household staple," said Chef Rule.

One customer said in his Google review, “I had the smoked meatloaf sandwich on Texas toast and mac & cheese. That monstrous slab of meatloaf is in the top 3 menu items I’ve ever tasted in a BBQ restaurant. Fabulous.”

“We knew it was good but we didn’t know people would take to it like that,” said Rule.

It’s safe to say Rule and his team completed exactly what they set out to do – create a local BBQ joint with quality ingredients coupled with Southern hospitality. Trotter’s has a casual and inviting atmosphere with indoor or outdoor seating. While the menu spotlight is the whole hog, there’s something for everyone with additional offerings including ribs, yardbirds, sausages, and all of the traditional barbecue fixings. Guests are also invited to pour their own beer from 20 taps, featuring local and regional craft beers. Trotter’s also has plenty of family pack options to take home as well as catering. Add to your list of places to try whether you call East Tennessee home, are visiting the area, or have a special celebration you need to be catered.

“We think we have damn good BBQ, but we’re also getting better at it every day,” stated Rule.

Trotters is open daily from 11:00 am - 8:00 p.m. For more information, please visit trottersbbq.com or call (865) 263-2103.