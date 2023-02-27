Devil’s Courthouse to Mountains To Sea (Haywood County, N.C.)

This is a great Western North Carolina trail for hikers of all ages and ability levels. It is a nice way to reach Devil’s Courthouse that offers additional mileage and fewer crowds than starting from the main parking area. There are a lot of roots on this trail, so be careful not to trip as you walk. For newbies, it may seem a little strenuous but for most people, it feels easy to moderate.

This trail is near Canton, N.C. If you’re coming from Waynesville, drive out Hwy 215 past Lake Logan. Just before the Blue Ridge Parkway entrance, there is pull off parking on the right. You can enter the Mountains to Sea trail on either side of the road. To access the Devil’s Courthouse trail, enter on the side with the steps leading up to the trail Follow the white blazes. A few miles in, after a steady climb, you’ll see a spur that leads to a partially paved path to Devil’s Courthouse. This trail will lead you to the summit and a stunning 360 degree view.