Take Fido Along

Frolicking through the woods with our four-legged sidekicks is one of life’s simplest pleasures, but not all hiking trails welcome canine companions. Below we offer a roundup of hiking trails throughout the Smokies that are conducive to every family member, even the furry ones.

East Tennessee

The Gatlinburg Trail • 916 River Road, Gatlinburg

Nearly two miles long, The Gatlinburg Trail is relatively flat and runs through a forested area. It’s one of only two trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that allows visitors to bring dogs. The trail offers nice views of the Little Pigeon River and runs over a bridge. History buffs will enjoy the chimneys of remnant foundations of several old homesites along the way.

Holston River Weir Dam • 376 Holston View Dam Road, Bristol

Holston River Weir Dam, also known as South Holston Tailwater Trails, is a pet-friendly recreation area. It offers multiple trail loops along the river that range from 0.2 to 1.8 miles. The relatively flat area has parking and encourages pet owners to bring leashed, well-behaved dogs to explore the trails.

Seven Islands State Birding Park • 3100 Kelly Lane, Kodak

Seven Islands State Birding Park, adjacent to the French Broad River, boasts a number of dog-friendly trails. There are 190 species of bird that call the 416 acres of land home. This scenic peninsula of land features more than eight miles of natural trails, rolling hills, and Smoky Mountain views. Located approximately 19 miles east of Knoxville, this is a popular hotspot for hikers, anglers, paddlers, and nature enthusiasts.

Western North Carolina

Rufus Morgan Falls Trail • Wayah Road, Franklin

Rufus Morgan Falls Trail is an easy to moderate one-mile hike in the Nantahala National Forest that typically takes about 40 minutes to complete with your dog. Although the trail is in a relatively remote area, it’s a very popular spot and can get crowded during peak times. It has soft ground and several water sources for your four-legged hikers. The formal rule is that dogs must be leashed between August 1 and April 15, but under control during all seasons of the year.

Pisgah National Forest • N.C. 197, Barnardsville

Dogs are allowed on all hiking trails in Pisgah National Forest if they follow the leash law. Known as a scenic land of stunning waterfalls, mile-high peaks, and forested slopes, the area spans half a million acres in total. Dog owners are reminded to clean up any mess left behind to preserve the natural beauty and cleanliness of the area. The drive to Barnardsville is lovely, and there are numerous entry points throughout the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

The Oconaluftee River Trail • 1194 Newfound Gap Road, Cherokee

Along with The Gatlinburg Trail, this is the only other trail in GSMNP that allows dogs. After taking the scenic drive to Cherokee, pet owners can take their dogs on a walk along the 1.5-mile Oconaluftee River Trail, which offers views of the river and brings hikers to the outskirts of Cherokee. With it being relatively flat, this hike is a great option for beginners and family members of all ages or skill levels.

Catawba Falls Trail • 3074 Catawba River Road, Old Fort

Note that the Catawba Falls Trail will be closed until the spring of 2023 for major improvements, but it’s a good one to put on your long-term list of dog hikes, and the renovations will make it a more enjoyable experience. This trail has multiple bridges and a stream crossing that ends at a scenic waterfall where everyone, including your dogs, can play.

Dry Falls • 14901 U.S. 64, Highlands

Dry Falls is a popular waterfall located a few miles outside of Highlands. This destination gives visitors the rare chance to walk safely behind the water flow. This 75-foot-tall waterfall in the Nantahala National Forest flows over a cliff, allowing you to walk behind the falls and stay mostly dry. Dogs are welcome on a leash.

Southwest Virginia

Virginia Creeper National Recreation Trail • 300 Green Spring Road, Abingdon

The Virginia Creeper National Recreation Trail is a 35-mile, multi-purpose trail, and is one of 1,600 rail-trails supported by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that is creating a nationwide network of trails from former rail lines and connecting corridors. Previously an unused railroad corridor, this is now a great place to walk and explore with your dog. The full trail runs from Abingdon to Whitetop near Mount Rogers National Recreation Area and the North Carolina line.

Sugar Hollow Park • 23261 Sugar Hollow Drive, Bristol

This 400-acre park welcomes dogs on leash and offers biking trails, camping, picnic pavilions, and softball fields. Sugar Hollow Park is open daily from dawn to dusk. It’s a popular place to spend the day or weekend being active and enjoying the great outdoors. Sugar Hollow Park recently created a new trail map which thoroughly explains the many hiking, trail running, and mountain biking trails.

Northeast Georgia

Unicoi State Park • 1788 GA 356, Helen

This dog-friendly park features 1,029 acres of adventure activities, a 53-acre lake nestled among mountain views, as well as scenic trails to Helen and Anna Ruby Falls. Pets must be under control and on a short, sturdy leash. Dog owners are expected to be courteous to other patrons and to clean up after their pets. There is an entrance fee per vehicle.

Anna Ruby Falls • 3455 Anna Ruby Falls Road, Helen

Anna Ruby Falls is a beautiful waterfall located in the heart of the Chattahoochee National Forest. This picturesque spot can be reached from a dog-friendly, half-mile trail within Unicoi State Park. The corresponding recreation area offers picnic spots, hiking trails, and wildlife viewing. The visitor center hosts public programs and activities ranging from stargazing to viewing the Foxfire, a bioluminescent insect larva that glows in the dark.

Big Laurel Falls • National Forest Road, Otto, Dillard

This dog-friendly trail is located in Otto, near Dillard. The roundtrip hike is just over a mile and leads to a beautiful waterfall. Dogs are welcome on the scenic trail and will enjoy a refreshing swim at the end. Dog owners are reminded to clean up any mess that is left behind along the way.