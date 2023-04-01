× Expand On Bloom Many regard white trillium as the most beautiful wildflower in these mountains. Bruce Ingram photos

Last April, I took Elaine’s and my two grandsons (Sam, 10 and Eli, 8) on a walk across the 38-acre rural Botetourt County, Virginia, parcel that we share with our daughter and her husband. Our goal was to search for and identify wildflowers—a jaunt that has become a spring tradition for the boys and me.

Along the tote road that encompasses most of the property, we found star chickweed, hoary puccoon, common fleabane, and blue phlox thriving. Then the boys and I decided to take the spur that meanders down to our creek bottom with the hope of discovering white trillium and Virginia bluebells—our two favorite spring wildflowers. The bluebells had not yet bloomed, but we were delighted when we came across a half dozen trilliums just beginning to share their ivory blooms. Following are profiles of 10 of our region’s most beautiful and enchanting spring wildflowers—plus destinations to view them and others.

× Expand On Bloom Blood root is one of the first spring wildflowers to appear in our region.

Blood Root

Blood root (with its eight white petals and buttery yellow center) is a favorite of Whitney Feldmann, a member of Roanoke, Virginia’s Mill Mountain Garden Club (MMGC).

“One of the things I like best about blood roots is that they are among the first wildflowers to appear,” she says. “The native Americans made the roots into a red dye and even used the plant medicinally.”

However, modern day medicine has determined that those roots are extremely toxic to human cells … though that fact doesn’t take away from the joy of seeing this harbinger of spring.

White Trillium

Feldmann says that any spring wildflower list would have to reserve a spot for white trillium which she describes as a “spring classic.” The three white petals, which fade to pink, are diagnostic with their pointed tips and elliptical shape as is the tendency for dozens of trilliums to appear in one area. On our land, white trilliums are most abundant in our soil-rich creek bottom and occasionally appear on the ridge above.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

× Expand On Bloom Yellow lady’s slipper growing in Roanoke Virginia’s Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden.

Yellow Lady’s Slipper

Yellow Lady’s Slipper earns a spot on our region’s list with Feldmann relating that the unique shape of this wildflower is reason enough for inclusion. An orchid family member, it flaunts a large, light yellow flower and, diagnostically, the pouch-like bloom often rests a foot or more above the ground on a green stalk.

× Expand On Bloom Virginia bluebells adorning Roanoke Virginia’s Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden.

Virginia Bluebells

Rob Horn of Mahoney’s Outfitters in Johnson City, Tennessee says Virginia bluebells are one of his favorite wildflowers. And that’s easy to understand why as the one-inch or so bell-shaped blue flowers adorn attractive blueish green foliage. Making this wildflower even more appealing is that bluebells often form in colonies that can grow larger as the years pass. Look for bluebells in moist woodlots, often appearing near springs and seeps.

Hoary Puccoon

I rarely hear other wildflower enthusiasts celebrate the charms of the hoary puccoon, but this species’ attributes are many. On our land, this is the most common wildflower, and the ½-inch wide five-lobed orange flowers make the forest understory sparkle every April and May. The 1 ½-inch narrow lance-like leaves possess tiny gray hairs which give off a hoary glow –hence the name. Native Americans employed the hoary puccoon to make dyes.

× Expand On Bloom Common fleabane and hoary puccoon growing on the author’s land in Botetourt County, Virginia.

Common Fleabane

The common fleabane is one of many members of the aster family (think daisies) and a fetching representative to be sure. My favorite aspect of this species is the slight purplish pink cast to the white petals which surround a ½- to 1-inch yellow disk. This aster often grows near or among hoary puccoons along our access road.

× Expand On Bloom Wild blue phlox is one of the author’s favorite spring wildflowers.

Wild Blue Phlox

One of the most attractive aspects of wild blue phlox is that we can enjoy blooms of them for nearly a month during parts of April and May. The five slightly notched petals form one-inch or so flowers which can range from lavender to blue, depending on how, it seems, the light strikes them. Look for them in the understory, peeking out from under small trees and shrubs.

× Expand On Bloom Fire pink is a favorite of many wildflower enthusiasts.

Fire Pink

There’s no mistaking fire pink for any other spring wildflower. On our land, this species blossoms in late April and early May, but I’ve observed fire pinks blooming on nearby mountains in early June as well. The five petals, each with an appealing cleft, form a stunning red flower about 1 ½ inches across.

× Expand On Bloom Golden ragwort can brighten up any woodlot in our region.

Golden Ragwort

In April last year, I was afield on a cold, gloomy morning high on a West Virginia mountaintop. But as I was walking down a ridge, I came across a massive patch of golden ragwort flaunting their daisy-like yellow flowers – and immediately spring seemed much nearer. The flowers are only about ¾ inch wide, but their dazzle more than makes up for their small size.

× Expand On Bloom Fire pink is a favorite of many wildflower enthusiasts.

Star Chickweed

Star chickweed also sports a small flower (barely ½ inch if that) but the tiny white blooms are quite enticing. The petals appear to be 10 in number, but look closer and it’s apparent that the way they’re joined makes the number just five. The species thrives in our creek bottom but also can appear in copses and on rocky slopes.