× 1 of 2 Expand A conversation with a Smokies descendent Charles Eugene Walker, father of Victoria Walker, examines memorabilia in his great-aunts’ cabin. × 2 of 2 Expand A conversation with a Smokies descendent Victoria Walker (left) is the great-great niece of the Walker sisters, whose now-empty cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park still serves as a gathering place for extended family members. Prev Next

When the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was created in the 1930s, thousands of people were forced to leave homes that fell inside the boundaries of the new park.

But the six unmarried Walker sisters, who lived in the cabin their father had built in Little Greenbriar Cove, refused to go. The government ultimately granted them a lifetime lease on the land, and the house was occupied until the last unmarried Walker sister, Louisa, died in 1964.

The sisters were Victoria Walker’s great-great aunts. Though Louisa passed away when Victoria was just an infant, the sisters’ memory has loomed large throughout her life—especially through regular visits to the cabin where they once lived. In July, the family held its 70th annual reunion at the cabin.

Growing up, what role did the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Walker family history play in your family’s life?

We were shown how important family is; how being together makes you stronger. How hard, clean living was the way of life.

How often do you visit the cabin? What is that experience like for you?

We would visit the cabin at least four times a year with my dad. I still get up as often as I can. Growing up it was interesting watching my dad’s face when he spoke of the time he spent there. He was sad they were gone. But the memories of them made him so very happy. Now when I stand and look at the house, I feel the sadness on my own face—my dad is gone. But the happy memories of walking to the house as my dad carried a big walking stick are still there. He would say, ‘Watch for bears.’ I thought he was joking. It has always been the most peaceful place. I wish I could sit and talk with them. These women were full of wisdom. I always thought they outsmarted the government in a way.

Your family recently held its 70th annual family reunion at the cabin. What is a typical reunion like?

I remember my grandmother and grandfather over the years, how happy they were just to be with family—eleven children, 39 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren. We are way beyond that! It brings back such wonderful memories of listening to my grandfather tell how he shot a bear right between the eyes. Listening to him tell about spending the night with his aunts to help them. My uncle Jack, how he chopped wood every summer. All the apples and flowers my dad loved. Our memories of the years gone by, and family seems to be the most important every year. This is how we keep them, by being together. The food, swimming in ice water, just catching up with each other. This was always the highlight of the year. It seemed like I never got to talk to everyone because our family was so big. We came with smiles and left with tears of goodbye until next year. It’s so important now that our children learn what is most valuable in life. We were shown that, and we hope to pass it on.

In the decades you’ve been making memories in the park and especially at the cabin, what changes have you seen take place?

Over the years our Great Smoky Mountains have become so overpowered with cabins and businesses. We need to take better care of this land. There is a lot to learn in these hills. The changes over the years have made me realize how important history is; shown me how important preservation is.

Given its complicated history for your family, what does the Great Smoky Mountains National Park mean to you?

The Great Smoky Mountains are home. No better feeling in the world, hiking these hills. It gives me the feeling of family. It taught me to be thankful for what I have. The basics of life we all need to know.