Photo Essay, April 2023

Granddaughter in wildflowers. Lynn Robertson, Lexington, South Carolina

Vasey’s Trillium in Late Spring. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee

Blooming beauties. Shauna Cronan

Butterfly, with a dash of pollen, on lilies at the North Carolina Welcome Center on Interstate 26. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio

Star Chickweed found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Margaret Bridges, Knoxville, Tennessee

Rhododendron on East River Mountain in Bluefield, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia

Butterfly in Mercer County, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia

Peafowl on the farm. Chad Lawhorn

Aging but beautiful Grandiflorum Trillium. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee

Frog at Hawks Nest State Park on the New River, Ansted, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia

A pine competing for attention in the spring. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina

Bloodroot, sharing space with other wildflowers. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina

Oconee Bells at Devils Fork State Park. Carolyn Hopper

Grandiflorum Trillium with friends. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee

A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos! To learn of upcoming photo essay themes, join us on Facebook.

