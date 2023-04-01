1 of 14
Photo Essay, April 2023
Granddaughter in wildflowers. Lynn Robertson, Lexington, South Carolina
Vasey’s Trillium in Late Spring. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee
Blooming beauties. Shauna Cronan
Butterfly, with a dash of pollen, on lilies at the North Carolina Welcome Center on Interstate 26. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio
Star Chickweed found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Margaret Bridges, Knoxville, Tennessee
Rhododendron on East River Mountain in Bluefield, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia
Butterfly in Mercer County, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia
Peafowl on the farm. Chad Lawhorn
Aging but beautiful Grandiflorum Trillium. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee
Frog at Hawks Nest State Park on the New River, Ansted, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia
A pine competing for attention in the spring. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina
Bloodroot, sharing space with other wildflowers. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina
Oconee Bells at Devils Fork State Park. Carolyn Hopper
Grandiflorum Trillium with friends. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee
A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos! To learn of upcoming photo essay themes, join us on Facebook.