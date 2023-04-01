× 1 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Granddaughter in wildflowers. Lynn Robertson, Lexington, South Carolina × 2 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Vasey’s Trillium in Late Spring. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee × 3 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Blooming beauties. Shauna Cronan × 4 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Butterfly, with a dash of pollen, on lilies at the North Carolina Welcome Center on Interstate 26. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio × 5 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Star Chickweed found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Margaret Bridges, Knoxville, Tennessee × 6 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Rhododendron on East River Mountain in Bluefield, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia × 7 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Butterfly in Mercer County, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia × 8 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Peafowl on the farm. Chad Lawhorn × 9 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Aging but beautiful Grandiflorum Trillium. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee × 10 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Frog at Hawks Nest State Park on the New River, Ansted, West Virginia. Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia × 11 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 A pine competing for attention in the spring. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina × 12 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Bloodroot, sharing space with other wildflowers. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina × 13 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Oconee Bells at Devils Fork State Park. Carolyn Hopper × 14 of 14 Expand Photo Essay, April 2023 Grandiflorum Trillium with friends. Phil Baxter, Cosby, Tennessee Prev Next

A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos! To learn of upcoming photo essay themes, join us on Facebook.