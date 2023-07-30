Photo Essay, August 2023

×

1 of 10

essay02.jpg
×

2 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Mike & Judy Buggie

Photo essay, June 2023

“Excuse me, do you have an apple?”

×

3 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Warren White Lancaster, Ohio

Photo essay, June 2023

The photographer’s wife daydreaming at the Cataloochee Valley School.

×

4 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Marla Milling

Photo essay, June 2023

The photographer’s children riding Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood on opening day.

×

5 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Sam Dean

Photo essay, June 2023

Hiking Bearwallow Mountain.

×

6 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Mike & Judy Buggie

Photo essay, June 2023

A quick stop at the highest point on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

×

7 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Mike & Judy Buggie

Photo essay, June 2023

The clouds appear as majestic as the mountains.

×

8 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Sam Dean

Photo essay, June 2023

Jump Off Rock, Hendersonville, North Carolina.

×

9 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina

Photo essay, June 2023

Addison and Ensley having fun at the playground in the Smokies.

×

10 of 10

Photo essay, June 2023

Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation/Leslie Restivo

Photo essay, June 2023

Halfmoon Overlook.

Thank you to our readers for generously sharing their photography! The next edition will feature your photographs of Halloween fun! Send us pictures of you, your friends and family celebrating the autumnal fun of the season. Email high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.

Tags

SUBSCRIBE TO
SMOKY MOUNTAIN LIVING

SUBSCRIBE TO
SMOKY MOUNTAIN LIVING