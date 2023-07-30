Photo Essay, August 2023

× 1 of 10 Expand × 2 of 10 Expand Mike & Judy Buggie Photo essay, June 2023 “Excuse me, do you have an apple?” × 3 of 10 Expand Warren White Lancaster, Ohio Photo essay, June 2023 The photographer’s wife daydreaming at the Cataloochee Valley School. × 4 of 10 Expand Marla Milling Photo essay, June 2023 The photographer’s children riding Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood on opening day. × 5 of 10 Expand Sam Dean Photo essay, June 2023 Hiking Bearwallow Mountain. × 6 of 10 Expand Mike & Judy Buggie Photo essay, June 2023 A quick stop at the highest point on the Blue Ridge Parkway. × 7 of 10 Expand Mike & Judy Buggie Photo essay, June 2023 The clouds appear as majestic as the mountains. × 8 of 10 Expand Sam Dean Photo essay, June 2023 Jump Off Rock, Hendersonville, North Carolina. × 9 of 10 Expand Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina Photo essay, June 2023 Addison and Ensley having fun at the playground in the Smokies. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation/Leslie Restivo Photo essay, June 2023 Halfmoon Overlook. Prev Next

Thank you to our readers for generously sharing their photography! The next edition will feature your photographs of Halloween fun! Send us pictures of you, your friends and family celebrating the autumnal fun of the season. Email high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.