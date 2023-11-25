1 of 11
Photo Essay, December 2023
Stunning wintery mountain view on I-40 East of Cosby, Tennessee, near the Foothills Parkway. Warren S. White, Lancaster, Ohio
A cold day at Clingmans Dome. Kaye Gatlin, Cleveland, Tennessee
Winter Lights returns to The North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, November 17 through December 31. Tickets and information can be found at ncwinterlights.com. Camilla Calnan Photography
Mom’s back yard, Hendersonville, North Carolina. Jessica Murray, Canton, North Carolina
Molly Boothroyd skiing at Cataloochee ski resort in Maggie Valley. Greg Boothroyd, Waynesville, North Carolina
Zamboni driver resurfaces the ice at the indoor ice rink at Ober Gatlinburg. Warren S. White, Lancaster, Ohio
Biltmore House facade in snow. The Biltmore Company
A wintery hike in Jackson County with King. Amanda Bradley, Jackson County, North Carolina
A winter scene in Canton, North Carolina. Jessica Murray, Canton, North Carolina
Sequoia playing in front of our house in January 2017. Cindy Soell, Waynesville, North Carolina
Thank you to those who shared their winter photos! The next edition will feature your photographs of your favorite Appalachian outdoor and landscape scenes! Help us celebrate the views of the region. Email high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.