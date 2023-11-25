× 1 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 Stunning wintery mountain view on I-40 East of Cosby, Tennessee, near the Foothills Parkway. Warren S. White, Lancaster, Ohio × 2 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 A cold day at Clingmans Dome. Kaye Gatlin, Cleveland, Tennessee × 3 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 Winter Lights returns to The North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, November 17 through December 31. Tickets and information can be found at ncwinterlights.com. Camilla Calnan Photography × 4 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 Mom’s back yard, Hendersonville, North Carolina. Jessica Murray, Canton, North Carolina × 5 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 Molly Boothroyd skiing at Cataloochee ski resort in Maggie Valley. Greg Boothroyd, Waynesville, North Carolina × 6 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 A cold day at Clingmans Dome. Kaye Gatlin, Cleveland, Tennessee × 7 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 Zamboni driver resurfaces the ice at the indoor ice rink at Ober Gatlinburg. Warren S. White, Lancaster, Ohio × 8 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 Biltmore House facade in snow. The Biltmore Company × 9 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 A wintery hike in Jackson County with King. Amanda Bradley, Jackson County, North Carolina × 10 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 A winter scene in Canton, North Carolina. Jessica Murray, Canton, North Carolina × 11 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, December 2023 Sequoia playing in front of our house in January 2017. Cindy Soell, Waynesville, North Carolina Prev Next

Thank you to those who shared their winter photos! The next edition will feature your photographs of your favorite Appalachian outdoor and landscape scenes! Help us celebrate the views of the region. Email high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.