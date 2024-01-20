× 1 of 7 Expand Photo Essay, February 2024 Big Creek, North Carolina. Amy Sawyer, Friendsville, Tennessee × 2 of 7 Expand Photo Essay, February 2024 Abrams Mill in Cades Cove. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee × 3 of 7 Expand Photo Essay, February 2024 Lake Junaluska, in Haywood County, North Carolina, provides a stunning sight as the water reflects the sky. Kelly Miller, Waynesville, North Carolina × 4 of 7 Expand Photo Essay, February 2024 A young doe plays with her reflection in a puddle on a frosty day in Cades Cove. Carol Mellema, Sevierville, Tennessee × 5 of 7 Expand Photo Essay, February 2024 Autumn isn’t the only season when the colors and the sky can astound. Kelly Miller, Waynesville, North Carolina × 6 of 7 Expand Photo Essay, February 2024 Overlooking the Crabtree Valley from above Lake Junaluska. Kelly Miller, Waynesville, North Carolina × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos. The next edition will feature your photographs of your favorite Appalachian spring! Help us celebrate the end of winter and the start of another beautiful blooming in the mountains. Email high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.