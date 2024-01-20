1 of 7
Photo Essay, February 2024
Big Creek, North Carolina. Amy Sawyer, Friendsville, Tennessee
Abrams Mill in Cades Cove. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee
Lake Junaluska, in Haywood County, North Carolina, provides a stunning sight as the water reflects the sky. Kelly Miller, Waynesville, North Carolina
A young doe plays with her reflection in a puddle on a frosty day in Cades Cove. Carol Mellema, Sevierville, Tennessee
Autumn isn’t the only season when the colors and the sky can astound. Kelly Miller, Waynesville, North Carolina
Overlooking the Crabtree Valley from above Lake Junaluska. Kelly Miller, Waynesville, North Carolina
A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos. The next edition will feature your photographs of your favorite Appalachian spring! Help us celebrate the end of winter and the start of another beautiful blooming in the mountains.