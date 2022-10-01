× 1 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Gary Pinholster • Indian Corn at Burt’s Farm in Dawson County, Georgia × 2 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Lynn Robertson • Picking apples at Altapass Orchard, located on the Blue Ridge Parkway × 3 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Susan Manning • Barber Orchard in Waynesville, North Carolina × 4 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Green beans ready for snapping or just cooking at Bonnie’s Mountain Farms in Waynesville. Photo courtesy Bonnie’s Mountain Farms × 5 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Thousands of jack-o-lanterns create glowing displays at Dollywood. Photo courtesy Dollywood × 6 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Ivy Gause • The Mountain Research Station farm near Waynesville, North Carolina × 7 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Susan Manning • Barber Orchard in Waynesville, North Carolina, has the best apple cider donuts ever! × 8 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Wendy Corbin • Purple Pod Green Beans, Franklin, North Carolina × 9 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Chinese Eggplants at Bonnie’s Mountain Farm in Waynesville. Photo courtesy Bonnie’s Mountain Farms × 10 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, October 2022 Ivey Gause • Freshly picked raspberries grown in the Morningstar community, Canton, North Carolina Prev Next

A special thanks to our readers who submitted their winter photos. To learn of upcoming photo essay themes, join us on Facebook.