Photo Essay, October 2022

Gary Pinholster • Indian Corn at Burt’s Farm in Dawson County, Georgia

Lynn Robertson • Picking apples at Altapass Orchard, located on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Susan Manning • Barber Orchard in Waynesville, North Carolina

Green beans ready for snapping or just cooking at Bonnie’s Mountain Farms in Waynesville. Photo courtesy Bonnie’s Mountain Farms

Thousands of jack-o-lanterns create glowing displays at Dollywood. Photo courtesy Dollywood

Ivy Gause • The Mountain Research Station farm near Waynesville, North Carolina

Susan Manning • Barber Orchard in Waynesville, North Carolina, has the best apple cider donuts ever!

Wendy Corbin • Purple Pod Green Beans, Franklin, North Carolina

Chinese Eggplants at Bonnie’s Mountain Farm in Waynesville. Photo courtesy Bonnie’s Mountain Farms

Ivey Gause • Freshly picked raspberries grown in the Morningstar community, Canton, North Carolina

A special thanks to our readers who submitted their winter photos. To learn of upcoming photo essay themes, join us on Facebook.

