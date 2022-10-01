1 of 10
Photo Essay, October 2022
Gary Pinholster • Indian Corn at Burt’s Farm in Dawson County, Georgia
2 of 10
Lynn Robertson • Picking apples at Altapass Orchard, located on the Blue Ridge Parkway
3 of 10
Susan Manning • Barber Orchard in Waynesville, North Carolina
4 of 10
Green beans ready for snapping or just cooking at Bonnie’s Mountain Farms in Waynesville. Photo courtesy Bonnie’s Mountain Farms
5 of 10
Thousands of jack-o-lanterns create glowing displays at Dollywood. Photo courtesy Dollywood
6 of 10
Ivy Gause • The Mountain Research Station farm near Waynesville, North Carolina
7 of 10
Susan Manning • Barber Orchard in Waynesville, North Carolina, has the best apple cider donuts ever!
8 of 10
Wendy Corbin • Purple Pod Green Beans, Franklin, North Carolina
9 of 10
Chinese Eggplants at Bonnie’s Mountain Farm in Waynesville. Photo courtesy Bonnie’s Mountain Farms
10 of 10
Ivey Gause • Freshly picked raspberries grown in the Morningstar community, Canton, North Carolina
A special thanks to our readers who submitted their winter photos. To learn of upcoming photo essay themes, join us on Facebook.