Photo Essay, June/July 2024

The Appalachian Trail across Max Patch. Garret K. Woodward, Waynesville, North Carolina

Biltmore Estate in Asheville. Garret K. Woodward, Waynesville, North Carolina

A mile upstream the upper Straight Fork Creek, off trail and above the bridge where the road starts climbing towards Heintoga Overlook. Jim Casada, Upstate South Carolina

Summer flowers bloom at the most recognizable wheel in Tennessee at The Island in Pigeon Forge. April Dudgeon, Campbellsville, Kentucky

Mountains in the clouds at the Deep Creek drainage from a spot on Hwy. 441 not far from Newfound Gap. Jim Casada, Upstate South Carolina

Swimmers at Rock Island State Park, Tennessee. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee

Chihuly glass glistens at Biltmore in Asheville. Garret K. Woodward, Waynesville, North Carolina

A lower portion of Fontana Lake near the Hazel Creek inflow on the North Shore. Jim Casada, Upstate South Carolina

