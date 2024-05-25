1 of 8
Photo Essay, June/July 2024
The Appalachian Trail across Max Patch. Garret K. Woodward, Waynesville, North Carolina
2 of 8
Photo Essay, June/July 2024
Biltmore Estate in Asheville. Garret K. Woodward, Waynesville, North Carolina
3 of 8
Photo Essay, June/July 2024
A mile upstream the upper Straight Fork Creek, off trail and above the bridge where the road starts climbing towards Heintoga Overlook. Jim Casada, Upstate South Carolina
4 of 8
Photo Essay, June/July 2024
Summer flowers bloom at the most recognizable wheel in Tennessee at The Island in Pigeon Forge. April Dudgeon, Campbellsville, Kentucky
5 of 8
Photo Essay, June/July 2024
Mountains in the clouds at the Deep Creek drainage from a spot on Hwy. 441 not far from Newfound Gap. Jim Casada, Upstate South Carolina
6 of 8
Photo Essay, June/July 2024
Swimmers at Rock Island State Park, Tennessee. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee
7 of 8
Photo Essay, June/July 2024
Chihuly glass glistens at Biltmore in Asheville. Garret K. Woodward, Waynesville, North Carolina
8 of 8
Photo Essay, June/July 2024
A lower portion of Fontana Lake near the Hazel Creek inflow on the North Shore. Jim Casada, Upstate South Carolina
For updates on photo essay themes and more content from around the region, follow us on Facebook or subscribe to our bi-monthly print edition.