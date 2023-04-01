Our Best and Then Some

× Expand Sending Seeds and Books to Appalachia

I stood at the kitchen sink slicing a juicy ripe summertime tomato, seeking the comfort only a tomato sandwich can bring.

A week earlier, I had returned from the Appalachian Community of Whitesburg, Kentucky. I still couldn’t talk about what I’d seen there, what Mother Nature had washed away from people who were already struggling to make ends meet. Each night as I tried to rest, images of devastation flashed behind my eyelids: mattresses that had washed away during floods and were now wedged in power lines, hundreds of blue surgical gloves stuck in fallen tree limbs waving a symbolic farewell to the life many had known. Mud. So much mud.

Witnessing Mother Nature’s wrath did little to help me understand how this devastating flood had happened. I only knew that the people of Kentucky did nothing to deserve such loss, and that mountaintop removal comes at a high cost for those who live downstream.

I readied the slices of tomato on the bread then tipped the cutting board to drain in the sink like I had done countless times before. As the seeds slid from the board I had a moment of clarity. My brain shouted, “what are you doing? Those seeds are life for the people of Kentucky. Why are you wasting them?”

I am keenly aware of the importance of preserving seeds, especially vegetable seeds that are without genetic modification. Appalachian people value heritage varieties of beans, corn, squash and of course, tomatoes. Using my bare hands, I scoop the seeds before they disappear down the drain, while chastising myself: Renea, you must do better. A seed that is of little consequence to you will feed one of the families you just met.

There are so many families impacted by the catastrophic Kentucky floods last July. Grandparents raising their grandbabies, elderly folk living alone. Frightened, hardworking folk whose vehicles were washed away. Those who society often overlooks, or wishes would remain invisible because the act of seeing another human in trouble pricks our hearts. Or at least it should.

And thus began a new mission; one you are welcome to join, because the cause truly is worthy. I am collecting seeds which will be sent to the people of Kentucky.

Like the Canton and Cruso, North Carolina, floods, not only were homes and livelihoods impacted, those who tend the land lost barns, tractors, livestock and, in many cases, vegetable seeds they’ve preserved for generations. Most consumers don’t realize those white-half runner beans found at roadside vegetable stands are grown by local folk who save seeds. When a flood impacts farmland we all suffer, and Kentucky took a direct hit.

Enter the public libraries.

I have a love affair with public libraries. Having a library card is not only a passport to knowledge and a place where you can check out hard copy and online books. Many libraries now provide patrons access to a magical box known as a seed lending library. Remember those card catalogs of years past? Some libraries repurposed them to store seeds for patrons. Using the seed library is easy. If you’re a gardener, or want to try to grow your own food, you can “checkout” seeds. Take them home and plant those tiny nuggets of love. At the end of the growing season, save seeds from the plants you’ve grown and return a portion to the library for the next year. A seed lending library builds a community of gardeners and can also encourage children to learn how to grow their own food. All while preserving open-pollinated, rare, or heirloom varieties of flowers and vegetables.

Back in Kentucky, flood waters wiped out four libraries, destroying every single book. The moment I became conscious of my seed-wasting, my heart knew the Kentucky folk had also lost their seed libraries. How could they not have? I reached out to the regional office, and Alita Vogel confirmed my fears. All the books were destroyed and would need replacing, as would the seed lending libraries, if there was enough money. And we all know how narrow the margins are when working with insurance companies.

That’s when I reached out to Swain County High School carpentry instructor Derek Oetting. I’ve been hearing about these carpentry students, how they are learning a much-needed skill and are so talented they’re winning state carpentry competitions. Swain County students also built a barn that serves as an outdoor classroom. I thought surely if I explained the urgent need, these students would help. Because that’s what Appalachians do. As a SCHS alum, we were taught to live the school motto, “Our Best, and Then Some.” After doing your absolute best, there is always some left in reserve. We should always give “Our Best, and Then Some,” especially when helping others.

After I spoke to Oetting, the students set to sawing and sanding, hammering and assembling those boxes which are undoubtedly nothing short of perfection. Never once did they accept my offer of payment. One day, the seed libraries arrived in my office assembled and ready for me to stain and deliver.

This is where you come in. We need to fill these boxes with seeds, any variety you wish to donate. If you are a seed saver—which we all know is a polite term for hoarder—please consider sharing your bounty with those who have lost everything. Right now, seed catalogs are arriving daily in our mailboxes filled with colorful ideas. Whether you donate bean seeds, or sunflowers—or both—every seed will be loved and used. Your support is needed, desperately. Lettuce, kale, corn, tomatoes, whatever you send will be perfect. I promise.

I will make a trip to Kentucky to deliver the boxes which will house the lending library. I welcome donations to me directly, or to the district office at the address below. I’ll bring y’all long with me by documenting the trip on my social media page and blog.

Perhaps you don’t feel comfortable selecting vegetables. Perhaps instead you’d like to share the hope that can be found inside the pages of a good book. Maybe you have books tucked away under your bed (surely, I am not the only one). If so, the public library in Whitesburg can finally accept donations and will shelve them accordingly. Children’s books, non-fiction, fiction. Whatever tugs at your heart is exactly what you should give.

Would you consider joining me? Together, we can give our best, and then some to our Appalachian friends.

Send Help