When you think of golf in Georgia, naturally your mind turns toward the Masters. And while Augusta National is every bit as legendary as its reputation, it’s not the only fine venue in the Peach State.

If you head northeast of Atlanta, into the Blue Ridge, you’ll find a number of excellent courses, including Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris. The setting at Brasstown Valley is, in a word, breathtaking.

Nestled in a valley surrounded by mountains, the course is unique in that there are no houses anywhere adjacent to it. Also, the course takes up only 13 of the 210 acres at Brasstown.

“It’s all a wildlife preserve,” said Steve Phelps, director of golf at the resort. He’s held that position for 16 years.

The environmentally sensitive course was designed by Denis Griffiths, and is a link style, meaning more sand and firmer surfaces, which Phelps said surprises some first-timers who are expecting more of a mountain-type layout. There is water on 10 of the 18 holes.

“There’s an eighty-foot drop on the first hole,” Phelps said, but other than that there aren’t many elevation changes.

Regardless of the course style, golfers can look forward to a solid experience.

“We’re known for really good greens, and good course conditions,” Phelps said. “We’re getting a reputation as one of the places to play in Georgia.”

In fact, Golfweek rated Brasstown Valley at No. 13 in the state in 2021 on its Best Courses You Can Play list. Brasstown Valley’s growing cache is even more impressive when you consider that it’s a public course.

To gain such a reputation, a course has to have a mix of fun holes and challenging ones, as well. Phelps said his favorite is No. 15, which is a par 5.

“For me, it’s the most scenic and the most fun,” he said. “It’s got great views—you can see Brasstown Bald from there.” At 4,784 feet, it’s the highest peak in Georgia.

As for the toughest hole, Phelps said it’s a split between No. 4 and No. 18. No. 4 is the first par-5 on the course, and it “takes two good shots” to get in a good position for a par or birdie, Phelps said.

No. 18 is a long—better than 400 yards—par 4, so if you’re hoping for an easy finish to your game, this isn’t it.

“You’ve got to keep playing, but it’s a fun test,” Phelps said.

A diverse group of golfers likes to come and take the test, according to Phelps. “We’ve got a little bit of everything,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of hundred members, with a lot of folks in their 50s and 60s, and some locals, especially in the summer.”

Of course, with 135 rooms available at the resort, “play and stay” packages are popular. Couples often take advantage of these, as do, say, a group of four friends looking for a fun, relaxing weekend.

“We get lots of golf groups, and during the week we typically have a lot of corporate events,” he said. “It’s a pretty good mix,” Phelps said. “Everyone shares the course.”

Whatever the reason golfers come to Brasstown Valley, they evidently like it.

“We get a lot of return visits,” Phelps said. “Some of our guests even ask, ‘Why don’t the people at our club treat us this way?’”

The amenities at the course are another selling point.

“The pro shop is in the lodge,” Phelps said. “Everything is centralized. Also, the dining experience is good, and we have a great 19th hole—Brassies Grill lounge—where you can relax after you finish your round, shoot pool or even enjoy a game of darts.”

If you’re staying at Brasstown and someone in your group isn’t into golf, they can enjoy the spa or take in the scenery while horseback riding.

The course at Brasstown Valley offers variety, as well.

“With five sets of tees (and a length ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 yards), we can cater to any level of ability,” Phelps said. There are nine possible pin placements on every green, so the course could feel different from day to day.

Starting out, the first three holes are par 4s that can be challenging. After the par-5 No. 4, there’s the first par 3. The front nine concludes with three more par 4s and a par 5. The back nine features three par 3s—on Nos. 10, 14 and 17—along with par 4s on Nos. 12, 13, 16 and the closer on 18, and par 5s on Nos. 11 and 15.

Brasstown has drawn a number of celebrities over the years, including former Major League Baseball manager Dave Bristol, who was with the Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants. Bristol was an inaugural member at Brasstown, and he had an offseason home in nearby Andrews, North Carolina.

Phelps said former heavyweight boxer Gerry Cooney and former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones were among the competitors at a golf charity tournament benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

When playing at Brasstown, the natural beauty can make the cares of urban America seem far away. In reality, the course’s location is quite convenient.

“We’re two hours from Atlanta, Chattanooga, Tennessee, or Asheville, North Carolina,” Phelps said.

So whether you’re looking for a competitive round of golf, taking part in a business outing or just looking for a fun weekend with friends, Brasstown Valley can meet your needs. And it’s quite possibly closer than you think.