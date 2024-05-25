× Expand Centered on Blue Ridge

The town of Blue Ridge, Georgia, in Fannin County, is located at the top of the Peach State where it meets with Tennessee and North Carolina, so it makes for a convenient base to tour parts of three iconic states.

In fact, 10 minutes from Blue Ridge are McKaysville, Georgia and Copperhill, Tennessee, separated in some places by the Toccoa River and in others by a blue line painted on the street.

“Our most popular photo is people straddling the blue line, with one foot in Tennessee and one in Georgia,” says Fannin County’s Director of Tourism Services Jode Mull. “The Copperhill Brewery is built on the line. We like to say you drink your beer in Tennessee but get rid of it in Georgia.”

The Fannin County Chamber of Commerce & CVB has taken advantage of its location and many natural assets to design nearly 20 self-guided driving tours of the area that visitors can download for hours of sightseeing or a full day of adventure, history and discovery. The tours cross state and county lines to showcase this beautiful area.

If you’re here to see waterfalls, the Water Adventure Trail lists 13 of them, some nearby and some just over an hour’s drive. You can choose to hike for a few hours to the Jacks River Falls in the Cohutta Wilderness Area, or one that, while equally spectacular, has stroller and wheelchair access, like Amicalola Falls.

The Forest Trail Driving Tour takes you through the Cohutta Wilderness, nearly 40,000 acres of the largest wilderness area east of the Mississippi. Inside it are 15 trails (87 miles) and the Jacks and Conasauga rivers.

The tour, as outlined, takes three hours without stopping, but there’s much to explore and you’ll want to stop, so plan for a day. Roads are rugged; four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended. Weather conditions may have closed some roads, so check with the U.S. Forest Service at 706.695.6736. See fs.usda.gov/recarea/conf or google USFS + Cohutta.

Both the Appalachian Trail and the Benton MacKaye Trail traverse Fannin County. The Chamber’s Outdoor Adventure #8 lists trailheads and parking information for both. Close by is the Aska Trail System Hiking and Biking tour, listed on the website as Outdoor Adventure #7. This area includes 16.5 miles of trails and Fall Branch Falls, a double waterfall with mountain laurel and rhododendron blooming in the Spring.

The historic Aska community has pastoral landscapes, historic sites and mountain views. The #1 Self Guided Tour gives directions and information for a pretty drive.

“I give this one to families, and they’re always surprised, thinking that kids in the car for hours is not optimal,” says Mull. “But there’s so much to do that you’re in and out of the car and they’re not bored.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Centered on Blue Ridge Kayaking on the Toccoa River. × 2 of 3 Expand Centered on Blue Ridge × 3 of 3 Expand Centered on Blue Ridge Boat Dock Bar & Grill, located at the Lake Blue Ridge Marine, is a great place to unwind after a day spent on the lake. Prev Next

Part of the drive parallels the Toccoa River. Stop and take pictures of the rapids, where you’ll find a historic marker about the Stanley family that came to the area in the early 1800s. Back on the Aska Road, if the kids are restless, Mull suggests stopping at the Lilly Pad Village for miniature golf, gem mining and fishing.

Along the way is the single-lane Shallowford Bridge, built in 1920, and parking for pictures and a closer inspection. Across from it are a rock and gift shop and the Iron Bridge Café. Further down the road is the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, open Wednesday through Saturday with a deck that offers a fine view of the river. The main restaurant closes between 3 and 4:30 p.m., but the porch (and restrooms) remain open. While they don’t prepare specialty dishes during that time, they do serve appetizers, snacks and drinks. Dining room service starts again at 4:30 p.m.

This drive goes by the Serenberry Vineyards, a farm winery with room for the kids to run while parents can sample the product and relax.

In fact, this part of the Smoky Mountains has both wineries and breweries aplenty. Driving Trail #18 lists 25, nine of which are in downtown Blue Ridge. Mercier Orchards and Bear Claw Vineyards are near town, and the tour lists directions to the more rural ones in the area.

There are three nationally recognized scenic byways in this area. The Cherohala Skyway has 40 miles of mountain and forest views across Tennessee and North Carolina. The Ocoee Scenic Byway takes you along the twisting, beautiful Ocoee River. And the Russell-Brasstown Scenic Highway takes you from Brasstown Bald through the Hogpen Gap and on to White County, where you can explore the Alpine Village of Helen.

Other tours on the website take you to the nearby towns of Blairsville, Suches, or through Apple Alley to Dahlonega.

× 1 of 3 Expand Centered on Blue Ridge Boat Dock Bar & Grill, located at the Lake Blue Ridge Marine, is a great place to unwind after a day spent on the lake. × 2 of 3 Expand Centered on Blue Ridge Mercier Orchards is a must-visit for any trip to Blue Ridge. The parking lot offers beautiful views, while inside you’ll find a produce market, jams and sauces, fresh apple pies and pastries, as well has hard cider and a winery. × 3 of 3 Expand Centered on Blue Ridge Hook & Eye, in downtown Blue Ridge, has live entertainment, upscale food and a rooftop view of the town. Prev Next

Before you head out, consider putting a paper map in the car. You will lose cell service at some point. Also, download the pdf of the drive you are planning at blueridgemountains.com/things-to-do. It will be very helpful when your GPS is showing you a blank white grid. Have water and snacks in the car, just in case the distance to the next store is further than you expect.

These rural roads can be more than an hour from rescue, if you even have a cell signal with which to call. Driving in these scenic areas is going to be much slower than interstates, so keep in mind how much light remains in the day.

When you’re ready for something less outdoorsy, this area has a variety of shops and restaurants. After a day of trout fishing, hiking, kayaking or viewing the mountains from your car or a seat on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, you can choose from a number of fine dining establishments or share wood-fired pizza on a deck overlooking the river—and Tennessee. Many places offer live music and performances.

In fact, the area was named one of America’s top arts communities. The Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association (blueridgearts.net) has a center with a schedule of exhibits and classes, and the Blue Ridge Community Theater (blueridgecommunitytheater.com) has 11 plays scheduled for 2024.

Start planning your visit at the Fannin County Chamber & CVB, blueridgemountains.com.

More: