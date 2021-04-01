Discover Biltmore, your year-round oasis from the cares of the world

George Vanderbilt first opened Biltmore, his magnificent private estate, to family and friends on Christmas Eve 1895. Today, 125 years later, his descendants continue welcoming guests with that same spirit of gracious hospitality.

As you explore the renowned architecture of America’s Largest Home, you’ll discover treasures collected from around the world including priceless art, furnishings and tapestries.

Biltmore House is not just a showcase for George Vanderbilt’s collections, however; it is also an extraordinary family home that reflects the height of late 19th century Gilded Age style. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, the foremost architect in the world at that time, Biltmore is the culmination of his vision and design that continues to inspire guests today.

The estate’s glorious grounds were planned by Frederick Law Olmsted. Known as the father of American landscape architecture, Olmsted designed Biltmore’s spectacular setting with formal and informal gardens, open woodland meadows, and acres of managed forests that stretch away on all sides.

Annual Passholders can wander at will through Olmsted’s living masterpiece, including miles of trails across Biltmore’s 8,000-acre backyard. Every season transforms the property as visitors enjoy leaf-peeping in fall, frosty winter weather, grand blooms of spring and the lush greenery of summer.

In addition, your Pass purchase also helps support Biltmore's mission to preserve this National Historic Landmark for future generations. The upkeep can be extensive on a destination that includes a 250-room French chateau and acres of historic gardens and grounds

