Enjoy a better perspective in Rabun County, Georgia!

× Expand Mud Creek Falls

Whether you’re gazing off at the sunrise from the top of Black Rock Mountain or looking up at the stars and lightning bugs as you sit ‘round your campfire, you can enjoy a better view and a better outlook in Rabun County. Here, our priorities are a little different. Being surrounded by stunning mountains, streams, rivers, lakes and forest lands keeps us in touch with the beauty of life and the importance of appreciating and enjoying it. And there are so many ways to enjoy it.

Hike to the top of Black Rock Mountain State Park, Georgia's highest state park, positioned on the Eastern Continental Divide and reaching altitudes of 3,640 feet, which encompasses some of the most outstanding scenery in Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Roadside and trail overlooks provide spectacular 80-mile vistas, and four hiking trails lead visitors past wildflowers, streams, small waterfalls and lush forests. On your way up the mountain, don’t miss out on a visit to The Foxfire Museum and Heritage Center, where you can take a step back in time and see what life was like for our Appalachian settlers.

Or, you can take the Hurricane Falls Loop Trail stairs at Tallulah Gorge State Park down to the unique suspension bridge that sways 80 feet above the gorge floor and amaze at the thundering sound of the falls below you and the sheer quartzite walls that tower above you. Watch as daring, world-class kayakers challenge their skills on one of the special water-release days where the falls are let loose to flow at full capacity as they once did before the dam came. If you have passion for waterfalls, then this is where you need to be. Rabun County is home to the largest collection of waterfalls in the state of Georgia by far.

Want to give the rapids a try yourself? Then make your reservation for a thrilling white-water rafting trip down the “Wild and Scenic” Chattooga River where you can experience the majesty and power of nature at it’s best. How ‘bout checking out the view as you’re flying 250 feet up, ziplining above the canopy, just you, the trees, mountains and the sky. Or perhaps you’d prefer looking up at the mountains as you take a leisurely horseback ride through flower-filled pastures and cool streams? Even better yet, savor a delightful glass wine at one of our four beautiful mountain wineries while reflecting on the pleasures of the day and the good company you spent it with.

No matter how you choose to view it, enjoying the beautiful scenery and fascinating activities that Rabun County has to offer will leave you with a both new outlook and a better perspective. So come EXPLORE RABUN, and let us help reconnect you to the wonderful world around us. Visit ExploreRabun.com to start your adventure today.