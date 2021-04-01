Fontana Village: A Year-Round Oasis

Fontana Village is where fun comes with the territory and lasting memories are made generation after generation. We’re nestled in the Nantahala National Forest in the mountains of Western North Carolina, making us a perfect year-round destination. Our mission is to create an honest Smokies experience for our guests and to ensure that they’ll remember their stay with us for a lifetime. In fact, many of the same guests who stayed with us as kids, have now returned as parents with their own children, hoping to share with them the same authentic adventures.

People have been coming to Fontana Village since 1942 when the Tennessee Valley Authority began construction on the Fontana Dam. The reservoir it created has since been a destination for sports and water enthusiasts. Our surroundings slowly grew to add activities and more fun for all. Our full-service marina offers a wide range of boat and equipment rental, as well as lake tours!

Our year-round resort provides personalized attention and inspiring surroundings for your event. Experience the most exciting scenic highways in the country. Car and motorcycle clubs throughout the country base their events at Fontana because of its central location to the endless miles of forested roadways in the region such as the Tail of the Dragon, Cherohala Skyway, Moonshiner 28 and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

You will find the perfect space and services to suit your needs. Our resort lodging options features The Lodge, One-to-Three-bedroom cabins and a campground. We can customize creative food and beverage options with over 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space to choose from, including the 9,075-square-foot Recreation Hall, which can host up to 600 guests for a theater-style presentation or up to 400 for a banquet. Your group can also take a break from the indoors and enjoy the many recreation opportunities that our Resort has to offer like swimming, tennis, disc golf and so much more. Or, gather round a private fire pit at the days’ end for a fun meeting break complete with s’mores. Whether you want to adventure on Fontana Lake or relax and enjoy the quiet and calm of the Smoky Mountains, our friendly staff will build a complete itinerary for your group with all the food and space you’ll need during your stay.