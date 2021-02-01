39th Cherry Blossom Festival is March 19-28 in Macon, Georgia

As the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World, Macon Georgia’s International Cherry Blossom Festival attracts visitors from all over to celebrate its 10-day festival surrounded by love, beauty and international friendship. This year, the festival is scheduled for March 19-28 and will celebrate 39 years as “The Pinkest Party on Earth”.

Enjoy fun family activities at Carolyn Crayton Park (formerly known as Central City Park). The park features midway rides, exhibits, concessions and a variety of entertainment. Daily ride specials are offered throughout the entire 10-days, along with various show-times to watch the Aquatic Acrobatics or attend the Jurassic Kingdom exhibit. You will also be able to feast upon your favorite festival foods, such as funnel cakes, cotton candy, corn dogs and much more. There will be a free concert series, held nightly on the Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage. The concert series will highlight all-star cover bands, of different genres and on March 27th, Lonestar will headline Party in the Park.

Each year, the Cherry Blossom Festival hosts a black-tie gala and it is themed to honor a featured nation. For the 2021 festival, Mexico will be honored by hosting the Fiesta Ball, showcasing a live Mariachi band, ballet dance performances and a Mexican-inspired three-course dinner.

Other events held throughout Macon include a few guest favorites - Pasta on Poplar, Food Truck Frenzy and Tunes & Balloons. The festivals’ grand finale, Tunes & Balloons, offers guests a chance to take a tethered hot air balloon ride, enjoy live music by Macon Pops and a grand firework show.

The Cherry Blossom Parade, Bed race and Weiner Dog race will take place a little differently this year. Only participants will be present and each event will be broadcast virtually for festival guests.

While in Macon, be sure to take a tour of the popular Yoshino cherry trees along the Cherry Blossom Trail. The city has over 350,000 cherry trees that take bloom during the festival for residents and visitors to marvel over. You may also notice the festivals’ Royalty, wearing their crowns, at a few events throughout the city. The Royal Court consists of the Queen, Princess, Legacy Queen, Little Miss and Little Mister.

All events will be held outdoors to ensure proper social distancing and all CDC safety guidelines, as well as Executive Orders from Macon-Bibb County will be followed.

Cherry Blossom Festival merchandise will be sold in the gift shop at Carolyn Crayton Park or you can purchase your favorite items online. Reservations for the Fiesta Ball and Pasta on Popular can be made through the Cherry Blossom Festival website or by accessing Eventbrite. For more information about the festival and to view a full event schedule, visit the website, cherryblossom.com.