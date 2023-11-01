Sponsored: Now Is the Time to Become a Biltmore Passholder

× Expand Discover the wonders of the holiday season during Christmas at Biltmore and Candlelight Christmas Evenings (Photo courtesy of Biltmore.)

George Vanderbilt first opened Biltmore, his magnificent private estate, to family and friends on Christmas Eve 1895. Today, his descendants continue welcoming guests with that same spirit of gracious hospitality.

Biltmore is still an oasis from the cares of the world—and for a limited time you can save $90 on a new Annual Pass—so there’s no better time to purchase your own!

From the spacious halls of America’s Largest Home® to our historic gardens, grounds, and 8,000-acre Blue Ridge Mountain backyard, your Annual Pass provides all the exclusive benefits we reserve solely for our Passholders.

As you explore the renowned architecture of America’s Largest Home, you’ll discover treasures collected from around the world including priceless art, furnishings and tapestries.

Biltmore House is not just a showcase for George Vanderbilt’s collections, however; it is also an extraordinary family home that reflects the height of late 19th century Gilded Age style. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, the foremost architect in the world at that time, Biltmore is the culmination of his vision and design that continues to inspire guests today.

× Expand Experience our breathtaking Chihuly at Biltmore exhibition opening March 25, 2024, on the grounds of the estate. (Photo courtesy of Chihuly Studio.)

The estate’s glorious grounds were planned by Frederick Law Olmsted. Known as the father of American landscape architecture, Olmsted designed Biltmore’s spectacular setting with formal and informal gardens, open woodland meadows, and acres of managed forests that stretch away on all sides.

Annual Passholders can explore Olmsted’s living masterpiece, including miles of trails across Biltmore’s 8,000-acre backyard. Every season transforms the property as visitors enjoy leaf-peeping in fall, frosty winter weather, grand blooms of spring and the lush greenery of summer.

With the purchase of your Biltmore Annual Pass, you and your children 16 and younger will enjoy unlimited free visits for a year along with savings on dining, shopping, overnight stays, outdoor activities, and more. In addition, your Pass purchase helps support Biltmore’s mission to preserve this National Historic Landmark for future generations to enjoy.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer on Annual Passes just in time for the beloved holiday traditions of Christmas at Biltmore, plus discounted Candlelight Christmas Evenings tickets for you and your guests. You’ll also save on admission to our extraordinary Chihuly at Biltmore exhibition opening March 25, 2024, in the intimate gallery setting of Amherst at Deerpark® on the grounds of the estate.

Purchase your new Annual Pass for $209+ tax—a savings of $90—now–December 21, 2023, online only at biltmore.com/join.