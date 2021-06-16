Dawsonville, Georgia: Fun, Adventure & Relaxation

× 1 of 5 Expand Fun, Adventure and Relaxation × 2 of 5 Expand Fun, Adventure and Relaxation × 3 of 5 Expand Fun, Adventure and Relaxation × 4 of 5 Expand Fun, Adventure and Relaxation × 5 of 5 Expand Fun, Adventure and Relaxation Prev Next

Dawsonville, Georgia sits just an hour north of Atlanta nestled in the foothill of the Appalachian Mountains. Etched into the landscape of these hills you will find the perfect setting to release your inner racer at Atlanta Motorsports Park. Voted one of the Top 10 Tracks in North America by Road and Track Magazine, it makes the ideal setting to explore your inner adrenaline junkie. Atlanta Motorsports Parks is also home to one of the most exciting kart racing venues offering more elevation change than any venue in North America.

In need of inspiration to release your inner racer? Stop by the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame Museum where you’ll explore the roots of NASCAR and discover how running moonshine during the prohibition nearly 100 years ago grew into today’s NASCAR racing. All new to the Racing Hall of Fame is an all-new exhibit featuring 2020 NASCAR Champion, Chase Elliott. See memorabilia from Elliott’s past and all his winning trophies, including the Championship trophy!

And speaking of moonshine, did we mention that within the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame is the Dawsonville Moonshine Distillery. Sample and take home a bottle of moonshine that’s made from a family recipe that dates back to nine generations. Open for tours and tastings daily. Only in Dawsonville!

Once you are ready to slow down a bit and enjoy nature, head over to Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge where you will find ziplining, archery, fishing, cabins, camping, and the tallest cascading waterfall in Georgia (729 feet). Once in the park enjoy endless miles of scenic hiking trails, one being the gateway of the Appalachian Trail itself.

Feeling a little more adventurous? Five miles north of Amicalola Falls sits the Len Foote Hike Inn. Georgia’s only backcountry lodge that’s accessible by hiking a 5-mile trail. With an emphasis on conservation and sustainability, the Hike Inn provides rustic charm in a relaxed and beautiful setting that allows families to enjoy nature together.

