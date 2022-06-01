× Expand The Great Lakes of the South

Appearing near Chattanooga, Tennessee, on September 2, 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt said in a Labor Day speech that the construction of dams to control the watershed of the Tennessee River would “serve, in full, the purposes of mankind.”

He saw the creation of a series of dams and lakes as not only an industrial achievement, but also of destinations where residents and visitors would relax and vacation.

“This chain of man-made inland seas may well be named ‘the Great Lakes of the South,’” Roosevelt said. “Through them we are celebrating the opening of a new artery of commerce, new opportunities for recreation; I see all these new power boats right here, almost at my feet as I speak. We are celebrating relief from the desolation of floods, and new low-cost energy which has begun to flow to the homes and farms and industries in seven American states.”

Today, the Nine Lakes region is an area rich with natural scenic beauty, miles of lake shorelines, and direct links to history.

The watershed of the Tennessee River Valley extends almost 900 miles across seven states and is the largest tributary of the Ohio River. There are 17,000 miles of streams and rivers, attracting visitors from around the world for exhilarating whitewater adventures and flat water paddling; bouldering and wildflower hikes; wake boarding and sailing, bass fishing and fly fishing. Communities along the rivers and lakes offer untold destinations for shopping, dining, and urban exploring.

The Tennessee River derives its name from the Cherokee town of Tanasi. An important river route for travel, commerce and exploration, the area was settled 8,000 years ago, then was a destination of Spanish expeditions in 1540. History buffs can visit one of the bloodiest battlefields of the Civil War, Shiloh, which was fought on the west bank at Pittsburg Landing.

Each river system that feeds the Tennessee features a variety of water and vacation activities.

There's the French Broad River—the third-oldest river in the world—that originates in Western North Carolina and winds and tumbles for miles through the wild, wooded mountains of the Cherokee National Forest.

“The French Broad sweeps through a rolling pastoral countryside, to be joined by the Big Pigeon and then the Nolichucky River. Here, the waterway broadens through the floodplains and seasonal wetlands of Rankin Bottoms, Ten Islands and Dutch Bottoms as it forms the headwaters of Douglas Lake,” said Julie Graham, executive director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council.

The French Broad borders Seven Islands State Birding Park, a premier birding destination with more than 190 species sighted. The Cocke County area of the river offers water access points four to five miles apart for kayak and canoe paddling.

Visitors can explore the four major forks of the Holston River—the North, Middle, South, and Watauga—that offer paddling adventures as well as fly fishing, pastoral countryside and bluff-lined landscapes.

× 1 of 6 Expand The Great Lakes of the South × 2 of 6 Expand SWVA photo The Great Lakes of the South Clinch River. × 3 of 6 Expand Jett Brandon photo The Great Lakes of the South × 4 of 6 Expand SWVA photo The Great Lakes of the South Clinch River. × 5 of 6 Expand The Great Lakes of the South × 6 of 6 Expand The Great Lakes of the South Prev Next

The Clinch River rises in Tazewell County, Virginia, and flows for more than 130 miles along a southwesterly course past Russell, Wise, and Scott counties before crossing into Tennessee en route to Norris Lake. Widely considered the most biologically diverse river in North America, the Clinch is one of the richest habitats for freshwater mussels on the planet. Clinch River State Park is Virginia's first water trail park, open for public access, outfitters and guide services.

Maddie Gordon, owner of Clinch Life Outfitters in St. Paul, Virginia, grew up on the Clinch and savors stories of her great-grandmother fishing the waters for both joy and sustenance.

“We have one thing that no one anywhere else has. We're second to the Amazon in diversity,” she said.

That’s despite the history—familiar across Appalachia—of rivers and draws being used in past generations as a dumping spot for old tires and appliances.

“The Clinch is extremely clean, when you’re talking about the water,” Gordon said, and she pointed out how volunteers have spent hundreds of hours hauling trash out of the scenic flatwaters. “It’s pretty amazing,” she said.

Clinch Life Outfitters operates year-round, offering kayaks, canoes, inner tubes, and floats for excursions “as short as 45 minutes to as long as you want to go. We do guided trips; we do educational trips. A fly-fishing guide is available to take anglers to area streams.”

The Pellissippi Blueway makes up 50 miles of scenic flat water paddling along the Clinch River. Visitors are likely to see osprey, blue heron, cormorants, Canada geese, ducks, owls, kingfishers, egrets, bald eagles, fox, bobcats, coyote, beaver, otter, muskrat, and deer. The fisherman can find bluegill, muskie, saugeye, perch, trout, catfish, crappie, walleye, and a variety of bass. The name Pellissippi is derived from the Cherokee term for “winding waters.”

Much of the 173 miles of shoreline of Melton Hill Lake on the Clinch is undeveloped, with numerous coves, islands, and navigable creeks. The river passes several limestone bluffs through the ridge-and-valley region of East Tennessee.

The Obed National Scenic River offers some of Tennessee’s most pristine and remote whitewater for canoe and kayak. The Obed flows 30 miles with Class II-IV rapids, with a few approaching class V at high-water levels in late winter and early spring. The river, with its deep canyon, is navigable by kayak most of the year.

“The free-flowing Obed Wild and Scenic River and its 500-foot-deep gorges offer visitors unspoiled rugged terrain, exceptional waters, and outdoor adventure,” said Chief Ranger Matt Hudson. “When people think of the Obed they think of climbing and whitewater paddling. The hikers might be greater in numbers, but it’s all part of this fascinating Cumberland plateau topography.”

“We have a wealth of programs for climbing,” he said, including a free climbing class the first Saturday of the month offered by National Park Service staff. “We can take beginners out, and we have all the gear. We do it year round, regardless of weather,” Hudson said.

“We are definitely known for our steep overhanging cliffs. Everything comes back to the environment that we’re in. The fact that it’s canyon topography, you feel like you’re cut off from the rest of the world, but you aren’t that far from civilization,” he said.

The Pigeon River begins in Haywood County, North Carolina, and flows mostly northwest, entering Tennessee near Hartford before moving past Newport, eventually merging into the French Broad.

Thousands of Smoky Mountain visitors delight in the playful, “off-the-beaten-path” experience of riding the Pigeon River, romping through rapids and enjoying the scenery every summer.

According to the America Outdoors Association, the Tennessee stretch of the Pigeon River is the most popular rafting river in America, hosting 202,832 commercial guests during the 2020 season.

“Eleven rafting companies paddle these waters in season,” Graham said. “The upper Pigeon offers 12 class III rapids and three class IV. The lower Pigeon offers a float through the scenic gorge with a few nice, splashy class I and II rapids … suitable for ages 3 years and up,” she said.

Located in Claiborne and Hancock counties north of Knoxville and feeding into spectacular Norris Lake, the Powell River Blueway Trail is a winding, 114-mile stretch of free-flowing flat water paddling paradise that drains 1,000-square-miles of watershed and is the second largest segment of unobstructed river in Tennessee. Like its nearby sister tributary the Clinch, the Powell boasts some of the most biodiverse moving waters in a temperate climate anywhere in the world.

“Volunteers for the Powell River Blueway project have worked diligently to give the public excellent access to this upper Tennessee Valley gem, with at least 19 designated launch points and informational signage to help those new to the area efficiently plot their put-ins and pull-outs,” Graham said.

Ronald Lambert, chair of the Powell River Blueways Committee, said, “the Powell River is one of the last rivers where you can float for miles without seeing a sign of civilization. One can often imagine what it was like for the pioneers, such as Daniel Boone or Thomas Walker, as they traveled this area. The sights and smells will, at times, overwhelm the senses, as there is a new experience around every bend in the river. Wildflowers abound, the fishing is second to none and the birds will add to anyone’s life list.

“These free-flowing rivers are a leading national hotspot for biodiversity and imperiled species. The rivers sustain over 40 varieties of rare mussels, including 20-plus endangered species. The rivers support at least 129 native types of fish, including 17 rare species,” Lambert said.

Not without good reason is the Tellico Blueway called “a dream come true for flat water canoeists and kayakers.” The Tellico River arm of Tellico Lake, the Blueway takes paddlers into places often inaccessible to power boats. Measuring 11 miles, the Blueway is long enough for an overnight float but short enough to paddle in one day.

“Much of the designated route follows stump-filled waters that are too treacherous for large motorboats, but ideal for human-powered watercraft,” Graham said. “The Tellico Blueway follows a narrow channel forming in the tranquil lake backwaters that widen into the expanses of the large reservoir.”

The headwaters of the Toccoa River Blueway gather in Union County, Georgia, and flow north into Tennessee, where it is known as the Ocoee River. Breathtaking scenery and manageable runs and riffles make the river an excellent destination for fishing, camping, hiking and canoeing. The crystal waters offer some of the region’s most productive trout fishing. As flow and depth is dependent on rainfall, some portions require visitors to pull boat through the shallows. The Ocoee was home to the 1996 Olympic whitewater slalom course.

“Beautiful mountain vistas, nine sparkling lakes, world-class fishing, great shopping, lakeside golf links, four national parks—including Great Smoky Mountains National Park—and the many other attractions all make East Tennessee a four-seasons vacation destination,” Graham said. “No matter the time of the year, there’s always lots of exciting things to do.”