A nostalgic revival in historic downtown Sevierville

× 1 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee × 2 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee × 3 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee Prev Next

After 65 years, the iconic marquee of The Pines Theater shines bright once again, offering an exciting, modern mixed-use space of entertainment and culinary delights. This long-awaited revival has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike, drawing inspiration from the building’s rich history while embracing the spirit of the present.

You may be wondering why The Pines sounds familiar, or maybe it doesn’t – yet! Originally established in 1944, The Pines holds a treasure trove of memories, particularly for country music legend Dolly Parton. In fact, you can find a replica of The Pines Theater today in Dollywood’s Jukebox Junction! As a Sevierville native, Dolly Parton fondly recalls her childhood and early music career, which unfolded within the walls of The Pines including a rumored childhood story about Dolly climbing a greasy pole inside the building to win $100. Acts from the renowned Cas Walker Show, including Dolly herself, as well as the beloved Carter Family, graced the stage on Saturday nights, creating a magical atmosphere filled with music and laughter.

"I can't tell you how proud I am to have the Pines Theater back up and running," Dolly Parton said with heartfelt nostalgia. "It is a cherished piece of my childhood. The early days of my music career took place at the Pines."

Thanks to the vision of a local development group Compass and The Appalachian’s renowned chef, David Rule, The Pines Downtown has been reimagined as a social gaming hall and culinary destination for all ages to enjoy! The exciting concept complements the ongoing revitalization of Sevierville’s downtown historic district while paying homage to its storied past.

"The history, the stories make each downtown unique," says Austin Williams, Sevierville native and CEO of development group Compass. "We were looking to create something that complimented the revitalization downtown Sevierville is currently experiencing while embracing the history, and I think that’s exactly what we have achieved."

× 1 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee × 2 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee × 3 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee Prev Next

At The Pines Downtown, visitors can indulge in an array of dishes and chef-driven cocktails. The menu features elevated shareables crafted with fine-dining techniques, ensuring a delightful culinary journey. Accompanying the delicious provisions are handcrafted cocktails, beer, and wine, perfectly enhancing the overall experience.

“We’re excited to create approachable, high-quality food prepared with fine-dining techniques that can be enjoyed in a casual environment,” said The Pines Downtown’s co-owner and executive chef, David Rule, “It’s an exciting time for downtown Sevierville and the community has been incredibly supportive.”

However, it is not just the food that sets The Pines Downtown apart. Step inside, and you'll be transported to a world of entertainment and nostalgia. Over 100 games cater to visitors of all ages, allowing them to immerse themselves in a fun, historical atmosphere. The centerpiece of the entertainment offerings is the duckpin bowling, featuring eight lanes named after the streets in Sevierville's Historic District.

× 1 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee × 2 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee × 3 of 3 Expand The Pines, Sevierville, Tennessee Prev Next

In addition to the classic charm of duckpin bowling, The Pines Downtown boasts a variety of other games, from nostalgic arcade games to video game nooks, giant Jenga, Dutch Shuffleboard, and even snook ball (imagine pool and soccer blended to create a life-size challenge). The blend of old and new makes for an engaging and captivating environment where everyone can find something to enjoy.

For those seeking something fun and unique during their vacation, The Pines Downtown promises to offer a memorable experience. As Dolly Parton herself attests, "I have so many precious and fond memories. So again, so happy to see the Pines back."

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this remarkable revival in Historic Downtown Sevierville. The Pines Downtown often offers special events, food and drink specials, and more. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Follow The Pines Downtown on all social media channels (@thepinesdowntown). #GameOn