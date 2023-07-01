The Wonderful Waterfalls of Rabun County, Georgia

× Expand Peter McIntosh Waterfalls Hurricane Falls.

In Rabun County, a new outdoor pursuit is rapidly taking hold: waterfalling. Waterfallers love spending time in nature like many others, but what sets them apart is that they only hike to waterfall destinations.

× Expand Peter McIntosh Waterfalls Minnehaha Falls.

An amazing 700 waterfalls are now documented in Georgia – including over 120 in Rabun County alone, more than twice the number in any other Georgia county. And of course, the waterfall obsession is not limited to waterfallers. Waterfall hikes are an excellent activity for anyone ranging from veteran hikers to young families who just want to get out, disconnect from the day-to-day and experience the treasures of nature.

× Expand Peter Mcintosh Waterfalls Hemlock Falls.

If that sounds like something you’d like try for yourself, Rabun County is the place to be. Just be sure to be properly prepared for your chosen hike with the appropriate dress, gear and hydration, and the reward will definitely be worth the effort.

For a complete list of Georgia waterfalls, visit gawaterfalls.com and start your own waterfalling adventure today at ExploreRabun.com.