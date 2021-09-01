There’s Nothing Like Brasstown in the Fall

× Expand Brasstown Valley Resort

Cozy up at the end of a long day in one of Brasstown Valley Resort’s rooms or cottages with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Enjoy a glass of wine by the huge stone fireplace or dine in Brassies, a sports bar serving burgers, wraps, and more. Brasstown Valley offers an awesome buffet on Friday and Saturday evenings and brunch on Sunday.

The Brasstown Valley Golf Course has been ranked by both Golf Digest and Leading Golf Courses of America as one of the top Georgia courses. Wind through wildlife preserves, ponds and streams framed in by scenic hills. Discover a truly memorable Georgia golf experience in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Equani Spa at Brasstown Valley Resort offers a true sanctuary from the stress of the urban life. Infusing the spirit of this serene environment into every first-class service, we provide body treatments, facials, soothing massages and unique rituals indigenous to the Cherokee people, designed to stimulate and refresh the mind, body and soul. Everything about the Equani Spa reflects the spirit of the land and the people who originally sought its healing properties.

The Stables at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa establishes the property as the only full-service resort and conference hotel in the North Georgia Mountains to offer guests a horseback trail-riding experience. Featuring five miles of trails, the new Stables primarily offers one- and two-hour guided mountain trail rides, accommodating all experience levels, from beginner to advanced. Guests can meander through open fields, hardwood forests and crystal-clear trout streams as they travel throughout the property. For guests ages six-years-old and younger, the Stables offer hand led horseback rides in the facility's riding ring. The 1,200 square-feet facility is perfect for both individual leisure guests and larger organized groups, and is open to both resort guests and the general public.

Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa is regionally renowned for its fine meals, lavish buffets, and friendly service. Our culinary and service teams continue our tradition of excellence in two distinctive dining settings and two outdoor pavilions. The resort's Dining Room is known far and wide for its picturesque mountain views, which complement its outstanding meals and service. Choose to dine near a cozy fireplace or out on the mountain-view veranda.

For more casual dining visit our 19th hole, Brassies Grill for a relaxing lunch, quick afternoon snack or cozy fireside dinner. While there, play a friendly game of pool or darts or catch the game, race, or spectacular replays of the day on the big-screen TV. Need a relaxing place to end a great day of golf? The Fireside Lounge and veranda is the perfect location for cocktails and conversations next to a crackling fire or under the stars. Many Brasstown Valley stories begin and end here, so it's the ideal backdrop for friendly gatherings.