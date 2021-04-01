Enjoy a better perspective in Rabun County, Georgia!

It’s so easy these days to get caught up in all the things we have deal with on a day-to-day basis. We all have important concerns and they require our attention, no doubt. But sometimes, when all those issues seem to become overwhelming, it helps to take a step outside and look around. Getting a better perspective on the amazing world around us can often give us a better perspective on our own lives. Take the Tallulah Gorge for example. When you stand at the brink of a geological marvel, 2 miles long with rims up to a half mile in span and sheer rock cliffs plunging 1000ft down, that’s slowly been carved away by the river for millions of years, you realize that beauty and nature prevail despite our momentary difficulties. The Tallulah Gorge has survived more than we could ever imagine.

The Gorge has a rich history including being one of the first attractions that brought the railroads and tourists to the North Georgia mountains and then as the first step in Georgia Power’s hydroelectric dam project to provide power to Atlanta. In 1974, Karl Wallenda added to the legacy by crossing the gorge on his famous high-wire, stopping to perform three headstands along the way. Looking either from above along a rim trail or it’s unique suspension bridge, or from below on the Gorge floor, makes you feel part of something timeless and bigger than ourselves.

Today, Tallulah Gorge State Park safe guards the beauty and majesty of the gorge and all its many wonders. For starters, there’s the waterfalls – 6 of them! Views of the falls can be had along the miles of trails for both beginners and more seasoned hikers. All of the trails provide spectacular views and the breathtaking suspension bridge allows visitors to see the river and falls from above. The bridge is accessed from Hurricane Falls Stairs, over 1000 stairs that go all the way down to the gorge floor and back up the other side. Limited free permits are issued for those wanting to reach the bottom. Permits are also required for climbers willing to test their skill on the vertical quartzite walls that line the canyon. But the most amazing sights to see, or participate in, are the water release days. For a few days each spring and fall, the river is let loose and the water thunders through the gorge as it once did before the dam came. Spectators can amaze at the daring kayakers braving the exhilarating rapids.

So, whether you’re a casual hiker, a daredevil climber or paddler, or just someone looking for a different point of view who can appreciate the beauty of nature in the mountains and all it has to offer, Rabun County and Tallulah Gorge is where you belong! Start your adventure exploring Rabun County at ExploreRabun.com.