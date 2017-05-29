Smoky Mountain Living Eclipse Guide

× Expand Michael Zeiler A map of the path of the eclipse in North Carolina.

It’s the greatest show on earth, and everyone wants a front-row seat.

Millions of Americans will journey to the path of totality when the Great American Eclipse sweeps across the nation the afternoon of August 21. While a partial solar eclipse will be visible everywhere, a word to the wise from the pros: don’t settle for anything less than totality. That’s where the real magic happens.

The swath of totality is only 70 miles wide. The outside edges will experience totality for just 90 seconds, while the center of the swath will get about two-and-a-half minutes.

An interactive map will help you find out where your selected viewing spot lies within the path of totality.

Smoky Mountain Living has rounded up a comprehensive guide of eclipse festivals, events, and programs. Explore our vast list to find an event that suits your group. From weekend eclipse packages to public eclipse festivals to science lectures, there’s something for everyone.

It’s important to make your plans early, as some ticketed events are filling up quickly. Events are organized by state, including North Georgia, Western North Carolin and East Tennessee.

North Carolina

From waterslides in Franklin to a cultural experience in Cherokee and staff-guided viewing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina has plenty of options for viewing the eclipse.

South Carolina

South Carolina will get plenty of time in totality. But there's only one event that combines the S.C. mountains with the eclipse.

Georgia

From a special planetarium program to tailgating and commemorative wine glasses, Georgia has plenty of special events to make the eclipse even more fun.

Tennessee

In Tennessee, you can watch the eclipse from a raft in the middle of the Ocoee River or chose from a host of family-friendly viewing options.

Eclipse gear check list

Advance planning will help ensure your eclipse viewing goes off without a hitch. Wherever you’re going, be prepared for the possibility of crowds and traffic. Here’s a handy check-list of what to have with you for the big day.

• Eclipse glasses for everyone in your party, even if an event you’re going to says they’ll have them. They must be worn when looking at the sun, except during totality.

• A plan for where you’re going, how you’ll get there, where you’ll park and a back-up plan.

• Full tank of gas, plenty of water and food.

• Fully-charged phone, on airplane mode to preserve battery in spotty coverage areas.

• Piece of paper with tiny holes punched in it, to project pinhole images of the eclipse

• Toilet paper, sunscreen, rain gear, lawn chair.

• Copy of Smoky Mountain Living to read while you wait.

How an eclipse works

Yes, the moon blocks the sun. But how? The sun is big, the moon is small, yet it fits so neatly and perfectly inside the sun.

If the moon was any smaller, or any further away from earth, there would be no such thing as a total eclipse. Part of the sun would always hang out.

But the ratio is perfect. The sun is 400 times bigger than the moon, but the moon is 400 times closer — so the geometry is just right. It’s a great cosmic coincidence that we have a total eclipse at all.

Here’s a list of handy eclipse terms to know.

First contact: first moment the moon’s shadow touches the edge of the sun.

Partial stages: the diminishing crescent phases of the sun as the moon slides overs it.

Totality: the brief period when the moon completely covers the sun, visible only along a 70-mile swath within the moon’s umbra.

Baily’s Beads: right before totality, the sun’s last light creates brilliant shafts around the moon’s edge.

Corona: Spanish for “crown” and visible only during totality, the sun’s outer atmosphere appears like a streaming halo

Smoky Mountain Living intern Dillon Jeffrey compiled our online eclipse guide, diligently combing the path of totality through the Smoky Mountain region for eclipse events and festivities. Jeffrey is an English major at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC, and has earned the unique title on campus as the Elicpse Guide Guy. If we missed your event, contact editor@smliv.com to have it added to the list.