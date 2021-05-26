A Splashin’ Good Time at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, Tennessee

Growing up, my sister and I were big fans of waterparks. In fact, one of our favorites was Ogles Waterpark in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. With many childhood memories, it felt nostalgic to take my kids to the same area to experience the newly opened Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville.

Unlike Ogles, which was on the hectic main drag and enclosed by a chain link fence, Soaky Mountain sits atop a grassy hill and is surrounded with a stunning 360-degree view of the Tennessee Mountains. It boasts everything a person could want in a modern waterpark.

“Soaky Mountain has something for all ages,” says Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark. “ It offers a first-of-its-kind water coaster called AVALAUNCH, a 35,000 sq. foot wave pool, generating 6-foot tall waves, an adventure river that is like a lazy river on steroids, and Boomers Bay, which offers miniature versions of the big thrill rides so littles can enjoy the park as well.”

Our group had five kids in tow, ranging in ages from 9 to 14. Everyone, including the parents, had a blast. We arrived as soon as the park opened to snag a spot with enough chairs for our large party. The first day we sat near the wave pool and the second day, we sat in the cabana area, which had a regular pool. It was fun to switch it up each day and be in two different sections of the park.

My favorite attractions were the AVALAUNCH Watercoaster and the Splash & Furious racer slides. The kids thoroughly enjoyed these attractions, but they also loved the wave pool, the Whoop and Holler slides and the “snake slides” as they called them, which included Cottonmouth Coils, Timber Rattler’s Rage and Copperhead Clash.

While Soaky Mountain is owned by the umbrella company that owns Wilderness at the Smokies, the waterpark is its own entity. You can visit without being a guest at Wilderness, which makes it a great attraction for both locals and visitors.

Along with numerous attractions, Soaky Mountain offers a significant amount of dining and drink options, as well as gift shops.

“A day at Soaky Mountain is the perfect way to spend a day with your family while visiting the Smoky Mountain region. It offers fun rides that you can’t experience elsewhere and is certain to be a memorable day,” says Andrews.

The Soaky Mountain Waterpark is located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tennessee and isa new massive, state-of the art 50-acre attraction for families and children. It features some of the most thrilling and unique water attractions available, all in a beautiful mountain-modern park setting.Soaky Mountain Waterpark will be open to the public daily mid-May through August with additional select days through mid-September. Find more detailed information by visiting Soaky Mountain online.