After-hours at Mabry-Hazen House

Mabry-Hazen House is hosting Night at the Museum on Wednesday, May 19, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The historic home will be open for self-guided tours, at limited capacity, and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the walkout basement at 7:30 p.m.

This is a chance to visit the house museum on a weeknight to explore the 1858 historic property in an entirely different light. As twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.

Socially distanced outdoor seating areas will be on the front porch and lawn for groups to safely enjoy the site in a casual atmosphere. A fire pit and corn hole will be available, and guests are encouraged to bundle up and bring their games, stories, blankets, and camp chairs.

Tickets are $10 per adult. Visitors under 16 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages; additional drinks are $5 each. A small processing fee is applied to tickets purchased online, and some tickets may be available at the door.

Sister South Fine Foods will have food available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.

In the event of rain, Night at the Museum will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26, and all tickets will transfer to that date.

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family lived in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, the Tennessee River, and the Great Smoky Mountains. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collection in America, with over 2,000 original artifacts on display.