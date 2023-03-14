American Idol finalist at Heritage Center

Leah Marlene, a finalist from last year’s American Idol, will headline the season-opening concert on Friday, April 28, at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, Tennessee.

Marlene is a songwriter, artist, and producer with a deeply rooted desire to create music. She has a unique, engaging voice and a songwriting style that combines elements of folk, rock, pop, soul, funk, jazz and more. Her performance on Idol of original songs like “Wisher to the Well” and “Flowers” led Katy Perry to describe her as “the whole package.”

She is on a 21-city tour, with just two shows in Tennessee - in Townsend and in Nashville. General admission tickets are $30 each for Heritage Center members and $35 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online or by phone at 865-448-0044.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m.

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center opened in 2006 and has earned a reputation as one of the best concert venues in the Smokies. Its 350-seat, covered, open-air amphitheater has played host to Grammy winners, hall of famers, up-and-comers, and musical legends.