Anakeesta completes expansion

Anakeesta, the mountaintop park in Gatlinburg, has opened its Black Bear Village, adding more experiences to the Gatlinburg destination.

“Black Bear Village brings together our vision for Anakeesta as a place to play and relax together outdoors while taking in the incredible beauty of the Smoky Mountains,” said co-founder and Managing Partner Bob Bentz. “When you reach the top of Anakeesta, you first see that we created an authentic and picturesque landscape, and then you find dozens of opportunities for experiences – from fun adventures to shopping and dining. But when you sit down or look out across the valley, it’s just you and the mountains.”

The $6.5 million expansion includes the new Cliff Top restaurant, a mountain-themed waterfall and water play area for children, and a new bandstand for live performances, among other improvements.

“Cliff Top is opening just in time for mother nature’s incredible display of fall foliage in the Smoky Mountains,” said co-founder Karen Bentz.