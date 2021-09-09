Anakeesta is hosting its first BrewFest

Anakeesta in Gatlinburg is hosting its first BrewFest on Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of breweries will be on the mountain, and ticket holders will be able to taste test all they have to offer and enjoy the Smoky Mountain views.

Ticket holders will be able to explore a variety of local, seasonal brews from more than 20 breweries from across East Tennessee and North Carolina, such as Wicked Weed, Albright Brewing Co., Highland Brewery and Sierra Nevada, and can stroll through the park and enjoy live entertainment.

Anakeesta is a theme park offering adventure, shopping, nature and family entertainment.

Tickets are $65 and include all-day admission to Anakeesta, access to more than 20 breweries, personal tasting cup, Anakeesta lanyards and exclusive wrist bands. All attendees will be checked for ID. Space is limited. Check online for more information, including access to tickets and details on getting into the event.