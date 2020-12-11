Arboretum light show modifies hours

In accordance with North Carolina's modified “Stay at Home” order, the North Carolina Arboretum has adjusted the hours for Asheville’s brightest holiday tradition, Winter Lights. “The health and safety of the Arboretum’s staff, Arboretum Society members, and visitors remain of the utmost importance,” says Executive Director George Briggs, “Thanks so much to everyone for their support as we continue to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Beginning Friday through January 10, 2021, Winter Lights is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m., with incoming gate closing at 9:30 p.m.

Pre-sale admission is $25 per personal vehicle and $30 at the gate. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time online at ncwinterlights.com to save on ticket fees and reserve their space. Arboretum Society members will receive $3 off their pre-sale tickets, and the Arboretum will be offering discounted pricing every Tuesday, excluding December 22.