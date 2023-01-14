Arrowmont announces 21st Sevier County biennial exhibition

Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts will celebrate artists in the 21st Sevier County Biennial Juried Exhibition. Sevier County artists and crafters are invited to submit work for consideration if received at Arrowmont on January 16 and 17.

The Sevier County Biennial is a juried, mixed-media art exhibition to recognize and foster artists in Sevier County. Original artworks created by artists 18 years and older living or working in Sevier County are eligible for consideration. To participate, bring up to three works to Arrowmont’s main Emma Harper Turner building on January 16 or 17 between 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

This year’s juror is Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee, aka “Kren the Curator.” A Tennessee native, Whiteside-McGee is committed to a community-conscious approach to curating shows. “My work is bigger than me – it's about the art. It’s my responsibility to ensure the artist is heard and to evoke change in anyone that witnesses my curated exhibitions,” she said.

The exhibit opens January 30, with a public reception February 17 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.arrowmont.org /21st-sevier-county-biennial-juried-exhibition/, or call Heather F. Wetzel, galleries & collections manager, hwetzel@arrowmont.org, 865-436-5860.

Founded as a settlement school in 1912 by the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women, Arrowmont has grown into a national center for contemporary arts and crafts education, supporting learning opportunities for individuals of all skills levels and ages. Arrowmont is located on 13 acres in the heart of Gatlinburg, only minutes away from Great Smoky Mountains National Park.