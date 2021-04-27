Author premiers truffle cookbook

The new cookbook “Cooking With Truffles: A Chef’s Guide” will be introduced with a remote launch planned for Friday, April 30, in partnership with Malaprop’s of Asheville.

Author Susi Gott Séguret will be featured in conversation with Asheville chef Mark Rosenstein and Doctor of Mycology Tom Michaels, decoding - to the extent possible - the tale of the mysterious fungal beast known as the subterranean truffle.

“Cooking With Truffles: A Chef’s Guide” demystifies the truffle for the professional and the home chef, with over 150 recipes to suit every palate and occasion. The cookbook also includes an introduction to truffle history — both at home and abroad — as well as truffle science and geography, and notes on taste profiles and seasonality.

While Susi Gott Séguret hails from the depths of Appalachia, she honed her culinary skills in France, where she earned a diploma in Gastronomy and Taste from the Cordon Bleu and the Université de Reims.

Mark Rosenstein is a chef, innovator, and author, always on the leading edge of the next best thing to serve humanity. With 50 years in the restaurant business since opening The Frog & Owl Café outside Highlands, North Carolina in 1972, and his flagship restaurant, The Market Place, in Asheville in 1979, he has actively fostered the link between grower, chef and diner at a time when the concept had not yet hit the mainstream.

Tom Michaels, a plant pathologist with a doctorate in mycology, has brought the elusive Tuber melanosporum, grown in the unlikely hills of East Tennessee, to chefs such as Daniel Boulud and other high profile players in New York, Atlanta, Boston, and Paris.

Sign up here for the free event.