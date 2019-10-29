Barter Theatre announces 2020 season

× Expand Paul Clark photo Center of attention The Barter Theatre holds a prominent place on Abingdon’s Main Street.

Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, announces the 2020 season packed with hit musicals, classic literature, new works, and everything in between.

Spring 2020 at Barter Theatre will include: “Driving Miss Daisy,” Shakeapeare’s “Macbeth,” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5: The Musical.”

Summer will include: “Grace and Glorie,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church,” and “Winter Wheat.”

Fall will include: “Frankenstein,” “Country Girls,” “We’ll Meet Again,” and “The Girl on the Train.”

Christmas presents “A Christmas Carol,” “Over the River and Through the Woods” and “The Twelve Dates of Christmas.”

Subscriptions are on sale now at www.bartertheatre.com/subs. Prices will increase in January.

Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Learn more about Barter Theatre’s 2020 season at www.bartertheatre.com/shows.