Cherokee museum free to federal employees

During the federal government shutdown, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian is offering free admission to all federal employees.

“Lose yourself in 11,000 years of history for a few hours,” the museum staff said on the museum’s Facebook page.

The museum is located at 589 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, North Carolina, in the cultural district near the Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual Co-op, the Oconaluftee Indian Village Living History Museum, and the Mountainside Theater, home of the outdoor drama “Unto These Hills.”

The mission of the museum is “to perpetuate the history, culture and stories of the Cherokee People.”

