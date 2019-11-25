Christmas at Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre is offering four Christmas productions this season. On Gilliam Stage see the classic holiday musical, “White Christmas,” and bring your favorite young hearts to see “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” For something a little more edgy and wild, check out “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” at Smith Theatre or “The Santaland Diaries.”

“White Christmas” is the perfect dose of nostalgia, snowflakes and a happy ending. The show has original choreography by Amanda Aldridge and show-stopping tap numbers by Andrew Hampton Livingston. The costumes dazzle, the music will lift your spirits, and there’s snow.

Children of all ages will enjoy a favorite Christmas poem brought to life by The Barter Players in “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Santa and all of his reindeer make an appearance onstage for this holiday favorite.

The fun continues at Barter’s Smith Theatre with “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol.” The ghosts of Christmas past and present have returned with a new message. Don’t miss this hilarious and colorful holiday ghost story.

For those a little more daring, the comedy stylings of David Sedaris are back again in “The Santaland Diaries.” This elevated comedy explores one grumpy elf’s frustrations with the frills and antics of Christmas. This show contains strong language, mature themes and a good time.

To reserve seats for any Christmas show at Barter Theatre, visit www.bartertheatre.com or call 276-628-3991.

Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.