Christmas Candlelight tours at Ramsey House

The Historic Ramsey House in Knoxville will celebrate the season with special Christmas Candlelight tours.

The evening tours are on December 2-3 from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Built in 1797 of locally sourced pink marble and blue limestone, Ramsey House was known as the finest house in Tennessee. Because of its architectural sophistication and relative opulence, Ramsey House welcomed many diplomats and important guests through its doors.

“Enjoy a tour of Historic Ramsey House, decorated with fresh greenery and candles. Take a step back in history and learn all about Christmas traditions of the early 1800s. Before and after your tour, relax around a warm bonfire, swapping stories, munching on s'mores and sipping on hot drinks.”

Stop by the blacksmith forge to watch a demonstration and to learn about this time honored tradition. On Friday, The Tennesseans For Living History will set up camp on the Ramsey grounds. These living historians offer a breadth of unique information about early Tennessee history, as well as a few exciting demonstrations.

Re-enactors in period dress will greet tours every 15 minutes.

Tickets are $15 per adult and $13 for children ages 5-17. Children 5 and under are admitted for free with their adults. Historic Ramsey House members receive $2 off per ticket.

Reservations are required in advance. Click here to register!

The Historic Ramsey House is located at 2614 Thorn Grove Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee.