Corn cannons, pumpkin chunking, and hayrides

What’s more fun than a corn maze in the autumn? Maybe hay rides, pumpkins, and a hint of haunted trails? Check out this collection of family-fun farms in the region! (Check each website for days of operation.)

Darnell Farms, 2300 Governors Island Rd., Bryson City, North Carolina, offers a corn maze, music, and a one-mile long hayride that takes you to a field where you can pick your own pumpkin still on the stem.

Kyker Farms has corn mazes, hayrides, a pumpkin patch and more. It is located 1.7 miles off Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Maple Lane Farms - first opened a mega corn maze in 1999, and offers pumpkins, private parties, hayrides and the haunted maze. 1126 Maple Lane, Greenback, Tennessee.

Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch — corn maze, pumpkins for sale and pick in the field, a kiddie corn maze and wagon rides. 3663 Crab Orchard Road, Tazewell, Virginia.

Little Cane Creek Farm features a 5-acre corn maze, hayrides, a children's play area, and a pumpkin patch. 2480 North Highway 11, West Union, South Carolina.

Yahoo Farm has a corn maze, marshmallow roast and haunted hay rides on Saturday nights, and pumpkins. 4729 Waleska Highway 108, Jasper, Georgia.

Oakes Farm - 8240 Corryton Road, Corryton, Tennessee. Hay rides, corn maze, sunflower field, and a hay bale pyramid to climb.

The Williams Farm and Orchard fall festival offers pick your own pumpkins, a corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin chunker and apple launcher on weekends in October. 5175 West Lee Highway, Wytheville, Virginia.

A-Maize-ing Farms - 715 East Broadway, Mayfield, Kentucky, has three mazes in one; children's, intermediate, and expert. Also hayrides, corn cannon, inflatables, petal carts, and pumpkins.

Stepp Farm’s Hillcrest Orchard - 170 Stepp Orchard Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina, offers a maze, jump pad, wagon rides, and apple cannon on weekends, along with pre-picked apples for sale.