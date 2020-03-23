Dollywood extends closure

The opening of Dollywood is being pushed back and the company is suspending operations of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa as of March 24, according to an announcement from the company. Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins remains open.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented, and based on the ever-changing developments, we are constantly re-evaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” said Craig Ross, president of Dollywood.

“We are looking daily at all of our options to present an exciting and entertaining 2020 season that is a great experience for our guests, but our first priority is the safety of our hosts and guests.”