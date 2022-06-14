Dollywood rated top US park

Tripadvisor ranks Dollywood as the number-one theme park in the United States, and number eight in the world. The ranking came in the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. The award was calculated based on reviews and ratings from travelers on Tripadvisor in the last year.

“I’m so proud of the work my people do to make Dollywood such a great place for families,” Dolly Parton said. “When I started dreaming up Dollywood all those years ago, I hoped it would be somewhere folks were excited to come visit and enjoy time together. To hear that they are leaving so many positive comments about their time here really shows what we’re doing is working. In the current world, I want Dollywood to be a place where the light shines every day.”

Dollywood Company President Eugene Naughton agreed.

“We’re working every single day to ensure our guests have the best possible time while they are with us,” Naughton said. “This award is a little bit different because there is no voting factored into these rankings. The Tripadvisor rankings come from actual reviews left by guests about their time here with us at Dollywood. It is extremely gratifying to see this recognition for the effort our hosts give to ensure our guests have an unforgettable time while they are here.”

The United States top 10 is:

1 Dollywood (Pigeon Forge)

2 Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Orlando)

3 Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park (Orlando)

4 Universal Studios Hollywood (Los Angeles)

5 Universal Studios Florida (Orlando)

6 Silver Dollar City (Missouri)

7 Funland (Delaware)

8 Fun Spot America (Kissimmee)

9 Santa’s Village (New Hampshire)

10 Busch Gardens Tampa (Tampa)