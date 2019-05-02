Gatlinburg SkyBridge to open

What is touted as the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America will celebrate its grand opening May 17 in Gatlinburg.

From the top of the Gatlinburg SkyLift, the SkyBridge spans the sky as it stretches 680 feet across a deep valley. Guests will be able to walk across at their own pace, taking in the views and enjoying the spectacular setting before walking back when they're ready. Despite a height of 140 feet at its midpoint, the SkyBridge is an easily attainable experience.

Visitors will likely remember stepping on the glass-floor panels in the middle of the span.

The grand opening of the SkyBridge will be on Friday, May 17, with access to the public beginning at 1 p.m.

The SkyBridge is located at 765 Parkway at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.