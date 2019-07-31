Hot air balloons return to Townsend

The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival will celebrate its third year on August 17. The event returns to the Townsend Visitors Center, located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’re excited to host the third annual Hot Air Balloon Festival,” said Kim Mitchell, the Blount Partnership director of tourism. “This year we’ve made it a priority to have something for everybody to create the ultimate guest experience at the event.”

The festival will feature live entertainment, food trucks, beer tents, wine tastings and various local vendors, as well as kid-friendly activities like face painting and rock climbing. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance.

Tethered balloon rides will allow attendees to ride and enjoy the scenery from a hot air balloon, weather permitting. The festival will end with a balloon glow from 8-9:30 p.m., when professional balloonists light up the evening sky with illuminated hot air balloons.

Festival admission is free, with the exception of wine tasting tickets. Attendees can purchase a ticket on site for $10, which includes a gift. Parking is available in advance for $20 or on-site for $25 the day of the event.

Pets may be brought to the event, though organizers point out balloons may be frightening and noisy, much like fireworks. All pets must be leashed and their humans must bring and use poop bags.

For more information on the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit gsmballoonfest.com.