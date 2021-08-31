Invasive insect threatens to spread

× Expand Stephen Ausmus USDA-ARS_Stephen Ausmus

Agriculture agencies are warning about “a beautiful insect” that is in invasive and can destroy fruit crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) — native to regions in China, India, and Vietnam - was first detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania in 2014. “Since then, Pennsylvania vineyards have seen considerable damage in high infestation areas and the Mid-Atlantic states of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia have also suffered from its presence.”

The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that destroy fruit crops, trees and plants by hopping from plant to plant, crop to crop, and tree to tree.

“The black spots and beautiful colors (of the insect) can be deceiving. At first glance, the Spotted Lanternfly is a beautiful insect whose colors mimic the beloved ladybug with its polka-dotted outer wings and red hind wing. But this is not the family-friendly insect that people love to see…” specialists say.

While the insect has not been reported in North Carolina or Tennessee, the Buncombe County, North Carolina, master gardener program reports that Ailanthus trees are the preferred host tree for the exceedingly destructive insect.

“Removing Ailanthus, known by the common name Tree of Heaven, will make North Carolina less hospitable to this planthopper, which is a major pest of many fruits, including apples and grapes,” county agriculture experts said.

“Spotted Lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses. If allowed to spread in the United States, this pest could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries,” the federal Department of Agriculture has warned.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says it is imperative for Spotted Lanternflies to be killed to avoid its spread. “Kill it! Squash it, smash it … just get rid of it. In the fall, these bugs will lay egg masses with 30-50 eggs each. These are called bad bugs for a reason, don't let them take over your county next.”