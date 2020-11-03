Literary Festival canceled

× Expand Celebrating the Written Word Sevierville’s Rose Glen Literary Festival.

Organizers of the Rose Glen Literary Festival in Sevierville announced that the 2021 event will not occur due to the pandemic.

“Due to concerns over the COVID-19 predictions, we have canceled the 2021 Rose Glen Literary Festival,” said Carroll McMahan of the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

The literary festival has grown to be a popular event for authors and readers from across the region, featuring past luncheon speakers such as Wiley Cash and Robert Beatty, as well as a variety of discussions about writing, publishing, and other literary topics of interest.

The 2021 festival had been scheduled for February 20.