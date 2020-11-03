Literary Festival canceled

Organizers of the Rose Glen Literary Festival in Sevierville announced that the 2021 event will not occur due to the pandemic.

“Due to concerns over the COVID-19 predictions, we have canceled the 2021 Rose Glen Literary Festival,” said Carroll McMahan of the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

The literary festival has grown to be a popular event for authors and readers from across the region, featuring past luncheon speakers such as Wiley Cash and Robert Beatty, as well as a variety of discussions about writing, publishing, and other literary topics of interest.

The 2021 festival had been scheduled for February 20.

Tags