N.C. hatchery supported trout waters to close for stocking

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 2. While fishing is closed, commission staff will stock the designated waters in preparation for opening day in the state.

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, are stocked at frequent intervals March through June every year. In 2022, commission personnel will stock approximately 964,000 trout — 96 percent of which will be at least 10 inches in length and 4 percent exceeding 14 inches. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. These waters will remain open until Feb. 28, 2023.

The stocking schedule and additional inland fishing information is available on the North Carolina Wildlife Commission’s website.

